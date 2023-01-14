ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

4spdgirl
2d ago

Got what you voted for. How do you like the high cost of natural gas, gasoline, and power. Some have no problem with it because others are paying for there utilities and housing.

FUBAR1
2d ago

You seriously didn’t think newsolini was going to pay for all those bills he signed. And then we have Biden who is spending more tax money

thump58
2d ago

There was never a surplus he just told people that to get their votes. This man more useless then Biden if that is possible

Sacramento News & Review

Environmentalists say Newsom’s budget cuts jeopardize climate programs, electric car mandate

Environmentalists slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for slashing billions of dollars from initiatives that the governor has repeatedly called top priorities: efforts to combat climate change and transition to zero-emission vehicles. Facing a projected $22.5 billion deficit, Newsom today proposed to eliminate $6 billion in climate spending in his 2023-24 budget....
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons

SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Special Business Regulations

In California’s Business and Professions Code, Division 8 sets forth a number of “special business regulations.” These are statutory rules governing specific types of businesses. The following are the types of businesses that are regulated under this area of state law:
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Final stimulus payments up to $1,050 coming from the state

The state of California still is still sending out stimulus money through the Middle Class Tax Refund, but less than one billion dollars is left. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan

As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Sen. Nancy Skinner discusses Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget.  Sen. Skinner served as the chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.  She discusses the process ahead, and why it is important for the legislature to debate the proposal set forth […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Assembly Republicans call on Newsom to make water a priority

California Assembly Republicans are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to prioritize water storage, conveyance, and flood protection in the state budget. California has not built significant new water storage since the 1970s, despite its population nearly doubling during that time. “Providing water is a core function of government, and it’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Californians’ Patience on Homelessness Wears Thin: Walters

Last week, a viral video showed the owner of a San Francisco art gallery using a water hose to spray a homeless woman camped outside the doorway of his business. The gallery owner, Collier Gwin, semi-apologized later, telling a television interviewer, “I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sfvbj.com

Health Net Wins Reprieve

Woodland Hills-based health plan Health Net of California won a reprieve late last month in the awarding of Medi-Cal contracts. Reversing an initial allocation decision in August that would have stripped more than 1 million Medi-Cal enrollees from Health Net as of next January, the state Department of Health Care Services on Dec. 30 restored to Health Net hundreds of thousands of those enrollees.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery

January 15, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
resilience.org

California shows why ‘climate chaos’ describes the climate problem better

“Global warming” morphed into “climate change” which now seems inadequate to describe the weather chaos we are experiencing on planet Earth.* The recent “atmospheric rivers” which have drenched California have been a catastrophe causing an estimated $1 billion in property damage and at least 17 deaths. As of this writing, overflowing river waters could cut the Monterey Peninsula off from the rest of the mainland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?

(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License,” abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

California reservoir update, January 16, 2023

Nearly three weeks of non-stop rain have dramatically increased the water levels at California lakes and reservoirs bringing the state out of what was considered an extreme drought prior to Christmas. Shasta has increased from 32% of capacity to 51% of capacity in 3 weeks. Oroville increased from 30% to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding

January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE

