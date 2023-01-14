Read full article on original website
4spdgirl
2d ago
Got what you voted for. How do you like the high cost of natural gas, gasoline, and power. Some have no problem with it because others are paying for there utilities and housing.
19
FUBAR1
2d ago
You seriously didn’t think newsolini was going to pay for all those bills he signed. And then we have Biden who is spending more tax money
11
thump58
2d ago
There was never a surplus he just told people that to get their votes. This man more useless then Biden if that is possible
14
