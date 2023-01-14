Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Strickland vs. Imavov
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after an extended Holiday break to stage UFC Vegas 67 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a Light Heavyweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Dan Ige will face Damon Jackson in a Featherweight affair.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
Dana White announces Francis Ngannou has been released, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane will fight for vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285
Francis Ngannou has been released from the UFC. Following UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday, Dana White spoke to the media and confirmed the reports that Jon Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Along with that, he announced Ngannou has been released from the UFC as ‘The Predator’ turned down a new contract.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
CBS Sports
UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March
After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
Watch: Ciryl Gane Hilariously Mimics Nate Diaz’s Signature Fist Pose And Stance Ahead Of UFC Vegas 67
Ciryl Gane did a couple of Nate Diaz’s signature stunts in front of some members of UFC Vegas 67 media. “Bon Gamin” is down for an interim title fight with Jon Jones or a rematch with Francis Ngannou. Ciryl Gane is not yet booked for a fight but...
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’
Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
UFC is back! How to watch Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov Saturday (1-14-23) | TV, time and card
The UFC returns tonight (Jan. 14, 2023) after a holiday hiatus. Kelvin Gastelum is out of Saturday’s main event due to injury so Sean Strickland will step in and face Nassourdine Imavov in a Light Heavyweight bout in Las Vegas. This will be back-to-back main events for Strickland. The...
MMAWeekly.com
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285??
T-Mobile Arena leaked a UFC 285 advertisement on Saturday showing Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane headlining UFC 285 for the heavyweight title on March 4. The advertisement was quickly removed, but the implications are huge. There was no mention of an interim title, meaning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may not have reached an agreement with the fight promotion.
ringsidenews.com
Injured WWE Superstar Ready For ‘Massive’ Comeback
WWE has a few members of their roster who are out of action due to injury. It seems that fans’ wait for one Superstar will be over soon enough. Rick Boogs started his professional wrestling journey by debuting on the October 19th, 2019 episode of NXT in a singles match against Lars Sullivan. He didn’t see much airtime in NXT, but that changed when he made his main roster debut as Shinsuke Nakamura’s guitarist. He was recently sidelined due to a severe injury. It looks like Boogs is about to make a massive comeback soon.
Popculture
Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54
Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
KTNV
UFC kicks off 2023 with first fight card in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This UFC fight night had everything from close fights to knockouts, and streaks were both extended and broken. The main card started off hot, with a huge knockout from undefeated up-and-coming bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov. The action did not stop there, with Roman Kopylov finishing Punahele...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Vegas 67 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
