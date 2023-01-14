ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
UFC Vegas 67 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Strickland vs. Imavov

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after an extended Holiday break to stage UFC Vegas 67 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a Light Heavyweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Dan Ige will face Damon Jackson in a Featherweight affair.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights

Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March

After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’

Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285??

T-Mobile Arena leaked a UFC 285 advertisement on Saturday showing Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane headlining UFC 285 for the heavyweight title on March 4. The advertisement was quickly removed, but the implications are huge. There was no mention of an interim title, meaning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may not have reached an agreement with the fight promotion.
Injured WWE Superstar Ready For ‘Massive’ Comeback

WWE has a few members of their roster who are out of action due to injury. It seems that fans’ wait for one Superstar will be over soon enough. Rick Boogs started his professional wrestling journey by debuting on the October 19th, 2019 episode of NXT in a singles match against Lars Sullivan. He didn’t see much airtime in NXT, but that changed when he made his main roster debut as Shinsuke Nakamura’s guitarist. He was recently sidelined due to a severe injury. It looks like Boogs is about to make a massive comeback soon.
Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54

Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
UFC kicks off 2023 with first fight card in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This UFC fight night had everything from close fights to knockouts, and streaks were both extended and broken. The main card started off hot, with a huge knockout from undefeated up-and-coming bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov. ​​The action did not stop there, with Roman Kopylov finishing Punahele...
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference live stream

UFC Vegas 67 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
