WWE has a few members of their roster who are out of action due to injury. It seems that fans’ wait for one Superstar will be over soon enough. Rick Boogs started his professional wrestling journey by debuting on the October 19th, 2019 episode of NXT in a singles match against Lars Sullivan. He didn’t see much airtime in NXT, but that changed when he made his main roster debut as Shinsuke Nakamura’s guitarist. He was recently sidelined due to a severe injury. It looks like Boogs is about to make a massive comeback soon.

20 HOURS AGO