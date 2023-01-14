Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
Post Register
Fact Check Team: Some states follow Florida's lead on Parental Rights in Education bill
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemingly paved the way for other states when he signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law last year. The law requires public schools in the state of Florida to notify parents when there is a change in health services offered to a child and bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to third grade. Florida’s Senate president is considering expanding the law to include middle school students — potentially sixth grade.
