It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Boulder. Monday’s MLK Jr. community celebration, presented by NAACP Boulder County, starts at 10 a.m. For today, Jessica Mordacq covers why some restaurant owners in Boulder are successful in expansion while others aren’t. And why some owners don’t even try. One of the main factors to succeeding in our high-rent town is owning your own building — preferably having bought years ago before prices soared.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO