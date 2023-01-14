Read full article on original website
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
Los Angeles sees record rainfall, more on expected Monday
More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according...
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
Rainstorm Floods Freeways, Roads in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: Rain flooded freeways in the city of Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the start of the next round of winter rainstorms over the Southland for at least the next two days in many areas. Key News Network video footage from a rainy...
Long Beach battered by storm, with more rain on the way
Long Beach saw flooding, at least one sinkhole and a significant Metro outage Saturday as heavy and sustained rains continued for much of the day. The post Long Beach battered by storm, with more rain on the way appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Garden Grove: Rain & Flooded Streets
Major Flooding Closes Long Beach Peninsula as Next Round of Rainstorms Drench SoCal
Long Beach, CA: With just a few days to barely dry out from the last deluge of winter rainstorms last week, the Southland is once again being drenched along with the potential of more landslides, flowing mud and flooding. Storm drains were quickly overwhelmed and plugged with the amount of...
Mayor Bass Declares State Of Emergency For Deadly Storms
City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local state of emergency as the city is both recovering from and awaiting destructive storms. The declaration allows the Emergency Operations Organization (EOO) to be activated and aid the city in “protection of life and property.”. She also asked California...
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
Floating Body Found in Long Beach, Investigation Underway
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating in Rainbow Harbor within Shoreline Village Saturday morning, Jan. 14, in the city of Long Beach. Long Beach Fire Department lifeguards and Long Beach police officers responded to the area of the 400...
Southern California To Get More Rain – What Can We Expect?
Southern California To Get More Rain – What Can We Expect?. With a new round of storms bearing down on Southern California, public works crews are racing the clock to clear tons of debris left behind by the heavy rainfall earlier this week. Of particular concern are areas where wildfires wiped out most of the plants and material that absorb rain, like the trees and chaparral. That includes the Angeles National Forest, where the 2020 Bobcat Fire lasted over 82 days and burned almost 116,000 acres. The fire destroyed 169 structures. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss what Angelenos can expect in the coming days is senior health reporter at KPCC, Jackie Fortier and Eric Boldt, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Los Angeles/Oxnard office.
