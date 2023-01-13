Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Shortage of mental health professionals in rural North Dakota schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most people face a mental health challenge at some point in their lifetime. But not everyone has access to care if they need it. Rural areas are facing severe shortages of mental health professionals. A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine finds that the...
KFYR-TV
Class-B Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number-one ranked team in Class-B girls basketball. Rugby moved to the top spot after Kenmare-Bowbells lost for the first time this year. The Honkers tested themselves by playing five games in eight days. Kindred beat Kenmare-Bowbells 62-52 on Saturday. Oakes and Northern Cass are new to the poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
