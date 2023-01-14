Cougars use defense to stonewall Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Sometimes the way you win games, especially in a conference like the Pac-12, is to force your opponent into making too many mistakes. A perfect example of that came Friday.

The Washington State women held Oregon State to just 30% shooting in the second half and forcing 13 total turnovers in a 63-56 victory at Gill Coliseum to win on the road in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1975-76.

“It feels good to beat a quality opponent, a dangerous opponent and to see our team grow just from the last time we played,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Our defensive effort just continued on from what it was against UW, our rebounding is getting better, and not turning the ball over was amazing.”