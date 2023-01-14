ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Cougars use defense to stonewall Oregon State

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 2 days ago

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Sometimes the way you win games, especially in a conference like the Pac-12, is to force your opponent into making too many mistakes. A perfect example of that came Friday.

The Washington State women held Oregon State to just 30% shooting in the second half and forcing 13 total turnovers in a 63-56 victory at Gill Coliseum to win on the road in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1975-76.

“It feels good to beat a quality opponent, a dangerous opponent and to see our team grow just from the last time we played,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Our defensive effort just continued on from what it was against UW, our rebounding is getting better, and not turning the ball over was amazing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer

Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
EUGENE, OR
cougcenter.com

WSU Basketball goes for clean sweep on Sunday

If D.J. Rodman and Andrej Jakimovski were co-stars in a procedural cop series, what would the title be? Here’s what I’ve come up with:. San Juan to Skopje (yeah that’s lousy but I’m a sucker for geography) Whatever you want to call the duo, it certainly...
PULLMAN, WA
kezi.com

No.21 Oregon falls to Washigton State in overtime

EUGENE, Ore. – Te-Hina Paopao's shot at the buzzer was just long as the Ducks comeback fell short against Washington State. The Cougars won in overtime 86-85. "A little middle ball screen you know for Endyia, she had been hot I figured she might get something she has a great floater game," said Head coach Kelly Graves. "I thought if nothing else she would draw attention and she did, Grace (Van Slooten) was the secondary option on the roll and the third option was Te-Hina filling behind and I thought we actually got a pretty good look at it."
PULLMAN, WA
osubeavers.com

Comeback Falls Short Against Huskies

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State nearly fought its way back into Sunday's game against Washington but the Beavers couldn't overcome the hot-shooting Huskies in a 79-67 loss. Talia von Oelhoffen led OSU with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals. Timea Gardiner had her first double figure game as a Beav with 10 points.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

Look: College Basketball's 'Dunk Of The Year' Is Going Viral

Oregon basketball star N'Faly Dante delivered one of the best college basketball dunks of the year on Saturday night. Jumping the lane and stealing a pass at halfcourt, Dante took it all the way to the rack for a massive, one-handed poster on Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa. Take a look at the ...
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week

The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
MOSCOW, ID
Lebanon-Express

Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb

In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
BROWNSVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police investigating stabbing, release description of suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is releasing the description of a man who is suspected to have stabbed another man on Elmira Road on Saturday evening. According to EPD, at about 6:29 p.m. on January 14, officers responded to Highway 99 near Elmira Road after someone reported a man had been stabbed. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s had suffered a stab wound, and he told them he had been attacked on Elmira Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening, and he expected to be treated and shortly released.
EUGENE, OR
koze.com

Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill

COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
COLFAX, WA
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
81
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy