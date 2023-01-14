ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapwai, ID

Loggers can’t derail Lapwai train

By Stephan Wiebe Sports staff
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 2 days ago
POTLATCH — Lapwai star Kase Wynott matched his scoring average of 35 points as the Wildcats (13-0, 7-0 Whitepine League Division I) survived an early scare from Potlatch (7-2, 4-2) to roll to their 49th consecutive boys basketball victory Friday.

The Loggers led 17-16 on a Chase Lovell jumper just seconds into the second quarter, but Wildcats made some defensive adjustments and turned it into a rout as they’ve done so many times before on their historic two-year stretch, winning this one 70-41.

“I thought Potlatch had a good game plan,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “They run a really good offense, they’re really well-coached.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
