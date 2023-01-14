Talking Winnebago girls basketball with coach T.J. Zambrovitz

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Winnebago finished second in the state last year in Class 2A girls basketball. The Indians lost two All-State players to graduation and their legendary head coach Judy Krause retired, yet this year the Indians are still a force in a loaded Big Northern Conference with new head coach T.J. Zambrovitz in charge.



We discuss what it’s like for him replacing Krause, and we discussed his team’s success so far this season in an interview this week for ‘Overtime.’ To view that interview watch the media player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.