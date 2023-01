MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Morehead State women's hoops takes to the road as they matchup against the SIUE Cougars. The Eagles are coming off a tough loss at home to SEMO that saw a trio of their players notch career games. Both Sandra Lin and Sophie Benharouga had double-double performances, while Valentina Saric posted a career-high 12 points in the defeat.

