Whitman County, WA

Whitman County adopts 2203 budget

 2 days ago

The Whitman County Commissioners were able to shave down the county’s deficit by $2.5 million, nearly half of its initial estimation.

Commissioners adopted the 2023 budget during their fourth budget hearing on Dec. 27, as a standard process before the new year. The board predicted the new deficit to be $2.8 million, after working with and cutting down additional expenditures. Though the budget has been approved, Chief Financial Administrator Jessica Jensema said a $2.8 million deficit is not an accurate picture of their cash.

Jensema estimated 2023’s deficit would be about $5.3 million during the initial budget hearing Dec. 5, but has since decreased the number to $2.8 million. She attributes these changes to decreasing transfers to capital projects and adding a couple of sources of short-term revenue that were not included in previous drafts, as well as finding budget errors in salaries and benefits from a few departments.

Moscow, ID
