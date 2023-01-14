ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mF7u_0kEaEsmr00

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight.

Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.

The man was treated at the scene then, taken to Miami Valley Hospital for further care, the spokesperson continued.

The suspect reportedly fled before officers arrived, the spokesperson said.

No descriptive information was released at the time of questioning.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

