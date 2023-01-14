Palouse adds 39 COVID-19 cases

Health officials announced the addition of 39 new cases of COVID-19 on the Palouse during the week that ended Friday.

There were 30 new infections in Latah County and nine in Whitman County. No deaths were reported.

To the south, there were two deaths reported in Nez Perce and Asotin counties this week. A woman in her 80s died of the illness in Nez Perce County and a woman between the ages of 70 and 85 died in Asotin County, according to health officials.