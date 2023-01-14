ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Coyotes at Wild

COYOTES (13-23-5) at WILD (23-14-4) 8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Injured: Liam O'Brien (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body) Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 5-2 win against San Diego

ONT: Aidan Dudas (7), ASST: Martin Chromiak (6) ONT: Martin Chromiak (3), ASST: Aidan Dudas (8), Cameron Gaunce (5) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (10), ASST: Alan Quine (11), Tyler Madden (7) SD: Drew Helleson (3), ASST: Bryce Kindopp (2) SD: Benoit-Olivier Groulx (9), ASST: Niklas Brouillard (23), Michael Del Zotto (13)
ONTARIO, CA
markerzone.com

CANUCKS ORGANIZATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON JACK RATHBONE AFTER BEING STRETCHERED OFF SATURDAY NIGHT

A scary scene developed on Saturday night during AHL competition between the Abbotsford Canucks and the San Jose Barracuda. Abbotsford goaltender Arturs Silovs mishandled the puck, which forced defenseman Jack Rathbone to scramble for it. That's when Barracuda forward Adam Raska jumped on the loose puck but delivered an awkward check on Rathbone, which left him immobilized.

