Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
Komets drop overtime thriller to Indy Fuel
The Komets were outscored 4-1 in the third period and overtime in Sunday's loss to the Indy Fuel.
Devils, Mackenzie Blackwood continue road game surge in 5-2 win over Kings | 3 takeaways
Lindy Ruff kept it simple. Hours before the Devils took the ice on Saturday, the 62-year-old head coach said his team needs to play “good hockey” in order to cool off the red-hot Kings – who are 7-2-1 in their previous 10 games.
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
NHL
Coyotes at Wild
COYOTES (13-23-5) at WILD (23-14-4) 8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Injured: Liam O'Brien (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body) Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba.
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 5-2 win against San Diego
ONT: Aidan Dudas (7), ASST: Martin Chromiak (6) ONT: Martin Chromiak (3), ASST: Aidan Dudas (8), Cameron Gaunce (5) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (10), ASST: Alan Quine (11), Tyler Madden (7) SD: Drew Helleson (3), ASST: Bryce Kindopp (2) SD: Benoit-Olivier Groulx (9), ASST: Niklas Brouillard (23), Michael Del Zotto (13)
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS ORGANIZATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON JACK RATHBONE AFTER BEING STRETCHERED OFF SATURDAY NIGHT
A scary scene developed on Saturday night during AHL competition between the Abbotsford Canucks and the San Jose Barracuda. Abbotsford goaltender Arturs Silovs mishandled the puck, which forced defenseman Jack Rathbone to scramble for it. That's when Barracuda forward Adam Raska jumped on the loose puck but delivered an awkward check on Rathbone, which left him immobilized.
Comments / 0