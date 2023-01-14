ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot winner announced

By Brian P. D. Hannon Associated Press, Oliver Tompkins
 2 days ago

(WANE) – A very lucky winner from Maine has been awarded the second-biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The unidentified winner was the only person in the entire country to match all six numbers drawn. Winning numbers from the January 13th drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and gold Mega Ball 14. The jackpot ended up being worth $1.35 Billion with a final cash prize of $724.6 Million. The 1/13 drawing resulted in just over 7,000,000 winning tickets across 9 prize tiers, including the jackpot winner.

Fourteen tickets matched the five white balls for a second-tier prize of $1 Million. The jackpot has grown since the last big win on October 14th with a total of 26 drawings since.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement early Saturday.

The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has had a billion-dollar win. The largest Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018 was $1.53 billion claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina.

Friday’s prosperous drawing also marked the seventh time there was a grand prize winner on Friday the 13th, a date superstitiously considered unlucky.

To claim the full $1.35 billion, the winner would need to take the money in an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Most jackpot recipients prefer the reduced but quicker cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

The next grand prize drawing on Tuesday will drop to an estimated $20 million and a cash option of $10.7 million.

Until Friday night, there had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

There were more than 7 million winning tickets across nine prize tiers Friday. Beyond Maine’s jackpot, 14 tickets matched five white balls to claim the second-tier prize of $1 million. Four were sold in New York, two in California and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

