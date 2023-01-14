BOSTON -- The entirety of the 2022 season has been a clunky, sloppy, unsatisfactory slog for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was fitting, then, that Monday night's playoff game -- and, most certainly, Tom Brady's final game with a pirate flag on the side of his head -- followed suit.The Bucs joined the short list of sub-.500 teams to have hosted a playoff game in NFL history, but it was hardly an advantage, as the Cowboys nonchalantly rolled to a 31-14 victory on Monday in Tampa. (And it wasn't that close.)For anyone who watched the uninspiring Buccaneers this season, the...

TAMPA, FL ・ 51 MINUTES AGO