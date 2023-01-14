Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Bizarre Death In Old Louisville
According to Louisville Metro Police Department, 43 year-old Jeremiah Bowman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Of Teen
Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue where they found a 14-year-old male shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said he died at...
Police Search For Driver In Downtown Louisville Hit-and-run
Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man...
Six Arrested After Shootout At Apartment Complex
Louisville Metro Police have made six arrests after a News Years Eve shootout at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point. Police say there were more than 40 different guns used and approximately 600 rounds were fired. It is believed the shooting was the result of a confrontation between gangs. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.
Louisville Man Charged With Murder After Crash
A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass that killed one person. Louisville officers responded to the crash involving three cars Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. An arrest citation said a driver had rear-ended another. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
School System Offers Mental Health Platform
Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs. Bullitt County Public Schools now offers online platform Care Solace. The website coordinates any student, staff or family member to mental health support. Director...
