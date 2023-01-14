ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Lakers, Pistons have talked Bogdanovic, Noel deal

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to look around the league and guage the trade market. One player the team has been linked to for months is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. In an article discussing the trade market, Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated mentions that "the Lakers and Pistons have...
DETROIT, MI
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cougars' Pridgen reaches 1,000-point plateau

PINETOPS — SouthWest Edgecombe senior Jer’Lisah Pridgen reached a historic milestone on the basketball court against Washington on Friday night. Pridgen’s first basket of the third quarter resulted in her hitting the 1,000-point plateau for her high school career. Pridgen came into the game against the winless Pam Pack with 985 points, needing just 15 to reach 1,000. ...
PINETOPS, NC
WHIO Dayton

Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NHL Player

A former NHL player passed away on Sunday night. Gino Odjick, who was once the NHL leader in penalty minutes, died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital. He was 52 years old.  Odjick spent 12 seasons in the NHL and played for the New York Islanders, Philadephia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, ...

