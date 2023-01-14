ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

NFL playoffs: Cowboys beat Bucs, divisional round awaits

A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys' first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.
TAMPA, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cougars' Pridgen reaches 1,000-point plateau

PINETOPS — SouthWest Edgecombe senior Jer’Lisah Pridgen reached a historic milestone on the basketball court against Washington on Friday night. Pridgen’s first basket of the third quarter resulted in her hitting the 1,000-point plateau for her high school career. Pridgen came into the game against the winless Pam Pack with 985 points, needing just 15 to reach 1,000. ...
PINETOPS, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kliff Kingsbury Update

Recently fired NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury went viral on Saturday, when it was reported that he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and had no interest in returning to coaching. Unfortunately, Kingsbury's trip might be costing him more than expected. According to Pro Football Talk, Kingsbury's ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy