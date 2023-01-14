Read full article on original website
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
Video: LeBron James And Savannah James Impressed By A Mop Boy's Enthusiastic Performance
While the win served as the cherry on top for the James family, there was one boy who stole the show for a few minutes leaving James and Savannah awestruck.
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Cougars' Pridgen reaches 1,000-point plateau
PINETOPS — SouthWest Edgecombe senior Jer’Lisah Pridgen reached a historic milestone on the basketball court against Washington on Friday night. Pridgen’s first basket of the third quarter resulted in her hitting the 1,000-point plateau for her high school career. Pridgen came into the game against the winless Pam Pack with 985 points, needing just 15 to reach 1,000. ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Clemson enters Top 25 And 1 after Tigers push winning streak to seven games
Clemson coach Brad Brownell entered this season once again on the so-called hot seat -- or at least that was the perception within the industry -- and in possession of a team picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That's a scary combination. Things didn't get off to...
Russell Gage leaves Cowboys-Bucs game to hospital after frightening blow to head, neck
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson made contact with Gage's head after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. Gage fell to his rear after the pass, and Wilson hit him from behind, snapping Gage's head forward. Wilson wasn't targeting Gage's head. He was already committed to the tackle when Gage fell.
NFL playoffs: Cowboys beat Bucs, divisional round awaits
A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys' first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable Saturday
Markkanen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip contusion, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen presumably suffered the injury in Friday's 112-108 victory over the Magic. He accumulated 28 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-21 FT), 12 rebounds, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the contest. The 25-year-old's status will depend on how he is feeling closer to tipoff, but Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates to see increased run if he ultimately has to sit out.
Cowboys maul Brady’s listless Bucs for first road playoff win in 30 years
Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free ball for...
CBS Sports
Magic's Gary Harris: Actually on injury report
Harris is now questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets due to mallet finger on his shooting hand, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris was left off the Magic's initial injury report but has now been added to the list. He exited Friday's game early due to the injury, and it appears that further evaluation discovered he is dealing with mallet finger. Considering the injury is on his shooting hand, it's unclear if he will be able to play Sunday or if he is facing a longer absence.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Secures double-double in win
Nurkic provided 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 win over the Mavericks. Nurkic increased his double-double streak to five games, and he's averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals since the beginning of that run. If Dallas' frontcourt absences continue, Nurkic could be in line for another excellent total against the Mavericks on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks century mark in win
McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 119 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over Seattle. McCaffrey got San Francisco's offense kickstarted when he broke his first carry of the game for 68 yards, eventually leading to a short receiving touchdown for the dual-threat back. The 26-year-old remained heavily involved on offense even with the 49ers getting back to full strength at the playmaker positions for the start of the playoffs. McCaffrey figures to remain a key cog on offense heading into the divisional round, so expect a minimum of 15-20 productive touches and a high DFS price tag next week. He's now scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games.
CBS Sports
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Receives probable tag
Haslem (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game in Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Though he's been a fixture on Heat injury reports for nearly a month due to the Achilles issue, Haslem was officially ruled out for only one game, a Dec. 17 win over the Spurs. Despite being available for the subsequent 13 games, Haslem hasn't left the bench, as the 42-year-old has continued to serve mainly as a mentor to younger members of the roster rather than a player head coach Erik Spoelstra relies on in the rotation. Even though he'll likely end up being available Monday, Haslem won't play unless Miami's frontcourt depth is significantly tested due to either in-game injuries and/or foul trouble.
CBS Sports
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits
Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
