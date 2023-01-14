Bebble's 22 points, Schultz's double-double push St. Mary's to victory over JoBurg

JOHANNESBURG ― During a boy's basketball game between St. Mary's and Mancelona on Thursday, January 5, three members of the Snowbirds girls' basketball team joined the online video stream during halftime for an interview.

Seniors Emma McKinley, Macey Bebble and Sydney Grusczynski talked with the host and were asked about the teams on their schedule that they thought could give them some trouble.

The answers were unsurprising.

"Inland Lakes and JoBurg," said senior Emma McKinley.

"Definitely, JoBurg is always fun for us," said fellow senior Macey Bebble.

With the history of the rivalry between St. Mary's and Johannesburg-Lewiston, it was safe to assume the Snowbirds had their eyes on their two matchups with their crosstown rivals since the season began. And, with both teams coming into their first matchup of the season on hot streaks (St. Mary's entered on a seven-game winning while JoBurg entered on a five-game streak), the game took on extra meaning with two teams fighting for supremacy in the Ski Valley Conference.

It ended up being a fun night for the Snowbirds after all.

Macey Bebble and Ava Schultz led the way, with Bebble scoring all of her game-high 22 points in the first half and Schultz dropping a double-double in a 58-37 road victory over their rivals for their eighth-straight win, remaining perfect in conference play.

Bebble dominates first half, Marlatt keeps Cardinals afloat

Taking on St. Mary's girls and head coach Pat Schultz is a chess match that starts before the game begins for opposing head coaches as they must decide how they want to deal with the aggressive, trapping press defense that the Snowbirds employ. Without a proper game plan going in, St. Mary's can overwhelm you, fast.

Head coach Ryan Marlatt was well aware of that and had his girls ready. Mainly, he had his best athletes in the backcourt handling the ball and ready to make passes over the top of the pressing defenders, which proved effective at getting open looks in transition.

His daughter, junior Jayden Marlatt, found success early in those press-break scenarios, scoring 10 points in the first quarter to help the Cardinals stay close on the scoreboard, down just seven after one quarter.

Unfortunately, they weren't flawless, and with the way Macey Bebble was playing, it may have taken a flawless effort to keep things close.

Bebble bested Marlatt in the first quarter, leading all scorers with 12 points after the first eight minutes of play. She followed that up with another 10 points in the second quarter, giving her 22 points by halftime and putting the Snowbirds up 38-24 at the break.

JoBurg slows down pace, cannot slow down Schultz

Coach Marlatt was not out of ideas to beat the St. Mary's press. If they couldn't beat the Snowbirds in transition, they were going to make St. Mary's beat them in the halfcourt.

That meant a slower pace, an emphasis on patience and running the play flex until they got an open shot. And, while it did slow down the pace a bit, it also slowed down their offense as many of their trips went one-and-done as they left empty-handed.

Meanwhile, the Snowbirds had no trouble transitioning their offense to a half-court style.

The slower pace meant Bebble went from a shot taker to a shot creator, and Ava Schultz ended up being on the receiving end time and time again as she buried 3-pointer after 3-pointer in the second half, eventually finishing with 17 points overall in the 21-point victory.

Bebble led all scorers with her 22 points to go along with four rebounds and two steals. Schultz finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds to her 17 points. Sydney Grusczynski (nine points, four assists) and Emma McKinley (five points) also had their hands in the win.

Jayden Marlatt led JoBurg with 21 points.

The result pushes St. Mary's winning streak to eight games, pushing their record to 8-2 overall and 7-0 in the Ski Valley Conference, staying in firm control of first place in the standings. Meanwhile, it snaps JoBurg's five-game winning streak, pushing their record to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play.