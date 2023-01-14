ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota

Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick

New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
SEATTLE, WA
WNCT

Andersen withstands blunder as Hurricanes top Penguins 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made sure one mistake didn’t lead to any other problems for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Andersen stopped 34 shots and overcame a mishap in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. “Obviously, the worst-case scenario,” Andersen said. “It doesn’t matter how you get […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
Centre Daily

Stars blank Knights in Pete DeBoer’s return to T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS — Goaltender Jake Oettinger posted his third shutout, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 4-0 on Monday in coach Pete DeBoer’s return to T-Mobile Arena. DeBoer coached the Knights for 2½ seasons before being fired in May. He was hired by the Stars in...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy