The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6) have lost eight of 11 and trail the New York Islanders by one point for the second wild-card spot. The Penguins have two games in hand but need wins. They get one of the “tank for Bedard” teams Monday when they host the Anaheim Ducks (12-27-4) at PPG Paints Arena.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO