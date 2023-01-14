Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
What Jonathan Gruden Brings to Penguins
It looks like Jonathan Gruden is set to make his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
FOX Sports
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight
CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
Andersen withstands blunder as Hurricanes top Penguins 2-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made sure one mistake didn’t lead to any other problems for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Andersen stopped 34 shots and overcame a mishap in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. “Obviously, the worst-case scenario,” Andersen said. “It doesn’t matter how you get […]
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
Can the Penguins Fix their Depth Issue This Season?
The Pittsburgh Penguins bottom six has struggled, but can Ron Hextall fix it this season?
Centre Daily
Stars blank Knights in Pete DeBoer’s return to T-Mobile Arena
LAS VEGAS — Goaltender Jake Oettinger posted his third shutout, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 4-0 on Monday in coach Pete DeBoer’s return to T-Mobile Arena. DeBoer coached the Knights for 2½ seasons before being fired in May. He was hired by the Stars in...
Jan Rutta Out of Penguins Lineup, Jonathan Gruden Makes NHL Debut
Jan Rutta falls as a last minute absence for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Penguins vs. Ducks: Rickard Rakell Sees Old Friends
The Pittsburgh Penguins welcome the Anaheim Ducks to PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Lines vs. Ducks, Game 43: New Lines, Notes, & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6) have lost eight of 11 and trail the New York Islanders by one point for the second wild-card spot. The Penguins have two games in hand but need wins. They get one of the “tank for Bedard” teams Monday when they host the Anaheim Ducks (12-27-4) at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins’ Rickard Rakell Excited To Play Ducks for First Time
Rickard Rakell will be playing against his former team for the first time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Penguins Recall Forward Prospect Jonathan Gruden
Jonathan Gruden hasn't been a top prospect in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, but has had a real hot streak in the AHL.
Penguins Expect Kris Letang to Return in Coming Days
Mike Sullivan confirmed that Kris Letang should be back with the Pittsburgh Penguins some time very soon.
Penguins Make Adjustments to Bottom Six Forwards
Changes may still need to be made to the Pittsburgh Penguins bottom six, but this could be the start.
