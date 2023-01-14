Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
pasadenanow.com
A Home of Their Own in Pasadena
Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
coloradoboulevard.net
2023 Distinguished Local Schools
SACRAMENTO — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Schools in Alhambra, Arcadia, El Monte, Glendale, La Cañada, Pasadena, Rosemead, San Marino and South Pasadena Were Honored. California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program. The...
coloradoboulevard.net
Why Is the Rain All Going to the Ocean?
Stories of the natural waterways that once flowed in Northeast L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley — but have been mostly cemented over. With our recent heavy rains, some of the analysts suggested that most of the rain just flows to the ocean. In fact, a surprisingly large volume is filling various reservoirs throughout our area, but it is correct that the lion’s share just flows out along the cement ditches to the ocean. Let’s explore this history, and what might be done to save more water, going forward.
Sfvbj.com
Hope for the Unhoused
Ken Craft is in the business of hope. The founder and chief executive of Hope the Mission, formerly called Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, leads one of the San Fernando Valley’s most active efforts in combating homelessness. His basic philosophy is to get such folks out of the anxiety of living without a home and back into a place where they can recalibrate, can rebuild — can hope — again.
The Long-Awaited Pasadena Erewhon is Finally on Its Way
After two years of work and waiting, it appears Erewhon will soon debut on Pasadena’s historic Lake Avenue
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. – Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to provide patrol, jail, fire, paramedic and all other emergency services. Residents are advised to always call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies. For all other non-emergencies, call (626) 744-4241. The police department’s records section will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Bafang Dumpling Lands on Specific LA Areas
The Tawainese dumpling depot has locked in three SoCal sectors for its ongoing expansion
coloradoboulevard.net
Winners of Rose Bowl Half Marathon
Southern California has been deluged by rain the past week but, on a cool Sunday morning, with temperatures in the low 50’s, Mother Nature cooperated. The sky remained clear and more than 11,500 runners took over the scenic streets of downtown Pasadena for the seventh annual Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K.
coloradoboulevard.net
Note to Self: “Martin Luther King Jr.”
Marc Ratner is an animation artist and animation professor. He journals for his survival and sanity, occasionally including illustrations in his journaling. Marc holds a BA in linguistics from UC Santa Cruz and did his graduate studies in Film/Video at CalArts. He has several independent animation projects in development. Colorado...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norwalk, CA
Norwalk is a populous city in Los Angeles County, California. It’s a bustling residential district just several miles from Downtown Los Angeles, allowing this place to blossom into a great community with a strong local economy. While not mainly known for its tourism, Norwalk has a couple of exciting...
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
Shea Homes to Unveil The Foundry at the Grand Opening This Saturday, January 14th in Redondo Beach
REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- This Saturday, January 14th, Shea Homes invites you to the Grand Opening of The Foundry, an exciting new coastal community of townhomes located in Redondo Beach, California. Situated in one of the South Bay’s most popular areas, The Foundry presents 36 modern, two-story residences, with professionally designed model homes now available for touring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005082/en/ The Foundry by Shea Homes, located approx. 2.5 miles from the shorelines of Redondo and Hermosa Beaches, includes private rooftop decks and mezzanines with every residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
coloradoboulevard.net
Seniors, High Poverty Areas Remain Disproportionately Impacted by COVID
Most COVID-19 metrics, except for the sobering rise in deaths, are better than anticipated at this point in the post-holiday season and when compared to past winters. The absence of a post winter holiday spike in cases and hospitalizations may reflect the new tools available to blunt the impact of COVID, and the preventative health measures taken by residents and workers.
coloradoboulevard.net
Los Angeles County Joins CARE Court
CARE Court is a new program to engage, assist, and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and severe mental illness. Los Angeles County, this past week, moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework to deliver mental health and substance use disorder services to Californians suffering from severe mental health disorders. The County is working to implement the CARE Act by December 1, 2023, one year ahead of schedule.
Historic mansion in South LA is being restored with hemp -- yes, hemp -- as building material
A historic mansion in the historic West Adams neighborhood of South Los Angeles is being restored with hemp as a building material.
Peacocks Takeover Southern California Town and Cause Chaos
Residents say the birds are beautiful to look at but they’re also very destructive and loud!
Wake & Late Rebrands as Sundays, Reschedules Several Openings
The breakfast burrito haven has officially rebranded, pushing back its three incoming openings and gearing up to sell sourdough goodness around LA
City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras
ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
2urbangirls.com
Student settles abuse lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified School District
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District on behalf of a boy with a speech and language impairment, who alleged he was verbally and physically abused by his preschool teacher in 2019 and that the principal did nothing about it.
Comments / 0