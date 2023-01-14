Read full article on original website
Illinois 78, Minnesota 60
ILLINOIS (13-5) Dainja 5-6 1-2 11, Hawkins 1-2 0-0 3, Harris 3-7 0-0 7, Shannon 2-12 7-8 11, Mayer 8-14 0-0 19, Epps 5-9 0-0 10, Rodgers 4-5 0-2 8, Melendez 1-5 1-1 3, Lieb 2-3 0-1 4, Warden 1-1 0-0 2, Redd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 9-14 78.
Two bills could pave way for future West Virginia hydrogen hub project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two bills that were quickly passed by the West Virginia Senate last week and approved by members of the House Judiciary Committee Monday could open up property owned by the Division of Natural Resources for underground storage of emissions from a possible hydrogen hub project. The...
State program encourages women to consider screenings during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A state program under the Department of Health and Human Services Bureau for Public Health umbrella is encouraging West Virginia women to schedule a Pap test or talk to a physician about being screened during National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The West Virginia Breast...
