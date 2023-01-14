Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
NBC Sports
How Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' chances
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Over the course of his 13 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has never been one to wear hats. His preference, he has said in the past. But when Carroll...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win
It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Yardbarker
Bears could land Michael Pittman; haul of picks from Colts
Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?
JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
Chargers rumors: Sean Payton wants head coaching job
According to rumors around the Chargers possible head coaching position, Sean Payton is interested in the role. For now, Brandon Staley is the Los Angeles Chargers‘ head coach. But after the team’s historic implosion on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars where they gave up a 27-point lead, it’s worth questioning how much longer he’ll be in the position.
NBC Sports
Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win
The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
Look: NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Field For Playoff Game
The Bay Area has received an unusual amount of rain this week. That's supposed to continue Saturday, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the NFL postseason. The wet weather has led to some concerns about how the grass field in the 49ers' Levi's Stadium will ...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh makes major announcement about his coaching future
“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono said in a statement. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
Yardbarker
REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
Yardbarker
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Everything Falling Into Place for Poles’ Plans
Under his Things are falling into place for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ rebuild plan. In a pivotal offseason things are going as planned. Now that the Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is over, general manager Ryan Poles and his front office staff have the job of rebuilding for the 2023 season and beyond. He has a plan for what he wants to do and is executing it flawlessly.
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll Singles Out Players Mistakes In Wild Card Loss
Pete Carroll appeared to have his team ready to go Saturday. The Seattle Seahawks were giving the San Francisco 49ers problems all through the first half of their Wild Card matchup. In the second half, things fell apart for the offense. The Seahawks blew a one-point halftime lead. The Second...
Yardbarker
1 Major Obstacle In Heat’s D’Angelo Russell Trade Pursuit
The Miami Heat have not received the level of impact they had hoped for when they tampered to facilitate a sign-and-trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors last NBA offseason. Lowry’s impact has declined as he’s averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 39.8 percent...
Yardbarker
Vikings Sign Six To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Proehl, 24, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year...
Comments / 0