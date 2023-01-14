ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for 6 decades dies at 98

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mg2rj_0kEaAliA00

HONG KONG — (AP) — Ray Cordeiro, who interviewed music acts including the Beatles during a six-decade career on Hong Kong radio that earned him the title of the world's longest-working disc jockey, has died, his former employer announced. He was 98.

Cordeiro died Friday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong, where he worked until 2021. It gave no cause of death.

Cordeiro, who was born in Hong Kong in 1924 of Portuguese descent, was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's longest-working DJ.

He joined Hong Kong's public broadcaster in 1960 after working as a prison warden and bank clerk. His “All the Way With Ray” show of easy listening music was on RTHK Radio 3 for 51 years until his retirement.

"The audience followed me, grew up with me, and they're all over the world now," Cordeiro told The Associated Press in 2021 after his retirement. "They still listened to me on the internet."

Cordeiro interviewed the Beatles, then the world's biggest music act, in 1964 following a study course in London with the British Broadcasting Corp. He said John Lennon recounted their early days in Hamburg, Germany, where they lived in relative poverty and played in clubs.

Cordeiro said all four members of the Beatles autographed a magazine cover for him.

“It’s probably worth a fortune,” he said.

The broadcast of the Beatles interview on Hong Kong radio made Cordeiro a celebrity. He also interviewed other stars and met Elton John and Tony Bennett.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

DJ Ray Cordeiro Cause of Death: World's Longest-Working DJ Dead at 98

Ray Cordeiro, a renowned DJ and Hong Kong's "uncle," died at the age of 98, his former employer confirmed. Radio Television Hong Kong delivered the news in a statement (per Billboard), saying that he died on Jan. 13. The former employer did not share any details about his cause of death, but according to Variety, the DJ's funeral committee revealed on Saturday that he passed away at the CUHK Medical Center in Hong Kong.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Paul McCartney: Jeff Beck played some of the best British guitar music ever

Sir Paul McCartney said Jeff Beck “played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain” following the 78-year-old rock guitarist’s death.The former member of the Beatles, Sir Paul, 80, called him a “lovely man with a wicked sense of humour” as Queen’s Sir Brian May and the Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, among other rock legends, paid tribute to one of their own.Beck, who died after contracting bacterial meningitis, is known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group and performed alongside musical heavyweights including Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.In a...
musictimes.com

Trace Adkins Now: Age, Net Worth, Singer Faced Death THIS Many Times!

Trace Adkins has been around in the country music industry for decades already, and he had made quite a name for himself as both a singer and someone who's been into one too many accidents. In his recent interview with People magazine, the "You're Gonna Miss This" singer dished out...
WGAU

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

ROME — (AP) — Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95. The...
WGAU

‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies

The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
WGAU

Miss Universe pageant: Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, crowned

NEW ORLEANS — Miss USA has been crowned Miss Universe. R’Bonney Gabriel, was crowned as the new Miss Universe Saturday night by the previous Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu of India, according to Deadline. The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez Founier, and the first runner-up was...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGAU

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro arrested after 30 years on the run

After three decades on the run convicted Mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, has been captured. Messina Denaro was found at a clinic in Palermo where he was being treated for a medical condition, The Associated Press reported. Information about the illness was not released. Messina Denaro was nicknamed “Diabolik” and...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
113K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy