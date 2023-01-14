ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Sassy’s Salon Players Of The Game

Frankfort’s Jayce Strode and Rossville’s Cayden Wilson are Saturday nights Sassy Salon’s players of the game and available on HLTV to watch if you missed the exciting game at the Hornets Nest. Frankfort was successful in defeating Rossville 61-52. As always we thank our sponsors. Sassy’s Salon...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change

As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
FRANKFORT, IN
Fox 59

Becoming milder as rain approaches

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will be rising over the next day as rain returns to the Hoosier State. A Rocky Mountain low will begin advancing through the Central US on Sunday night and will strengthen as it does so. It will follow a track to our northwest passing through Iowa on Monday. Thanks to its position relative to us, we will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany the low and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast …. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s stories. Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, Laura Wilson & Adam Wren.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in fire at Madison County campground

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Radio Ink

Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WOWO News

Speaker of the Indiana House lays out goals for the Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – Just about everyone has had their say when it comes to their agenda for the 2023 legislative session, except for Republicans. On Thursday, Republican Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House laid out the goals and ideas pushing Indiana Republicans through this legislative session. “Obviously,...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel cops catch four-pack of these Payless petty crooks

At 12:58 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, Carmel police officers responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Road, regarding a robbery. The four individuals pictured were captured on surveillance video and were believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor during the incident. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Carmel Police Department...
CARMEL, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier...
INDIANA STATE

