clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Defeats Rossville Saturday Night The Game Is Available To Watch On HLTV
Frankfort Hotdogs traveled to the Hornets nest in Rossville Saturday evening and defeated the Hornets by the score of 61-52. Top scorers for the game were Frankfort’s Jayce Strode with 22 points and Kye Kirby with 10. Rossville’s top scorers were Cayden Wilson and Austin Bray each with 12...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Friday Night Sassy Salon’s Players Of The Game And HLTV Saturday Night Match Up
Sassy Salson’s Players of the games for Fridays nights double header at Clinton Prairie. Clinton Prairie won both contests. Tonights HLTV game is Frankfort at Rossville and will begin at 7:30 with Don and Karl. If you can’t be there watch it live on hoosierlandtv.com. As always we...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sassy’s Salon Players Of The Game
Frankfort’s Jayce Strode and Rossville’s Cayden Wilson are Saturday nights Sassy Salon’s players of the game and available on HLTV to watch if you missed the exciting game at the Hornets Nest. Frankfort was successful in defeating Rossville 61-52. As always we thank our sponsors. Sassy’s Salon...
wbiw.com
An ill wind blows as No.11 Jennings County pulls away from BNL, 51-40
BEDFORD – Keeping an explosive opponent bottled up is like raking leaves amidst a gusty breeze. Just a quick burst of energy creates a mess, wasting a lot of hard work. Doesn’t take long for control to be replaced by chaotic scrambling. In the key opening minutes of...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
Fox 59
Becoming milder as rain approaches
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will be rising over the next day as rain returns to the Hoosier State. A Rocky Mountain low will begin advancing through the Central US on Sunday night and will strengthen as it does so. It will follow a track to our northwest passing through Iowa on Monday. Thanks to its position relative to us, we will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany the low and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Insomnia Cookies’ new location holds grand opening Saturday
The late-night bakery Insomnia Cookies will host a grand opening and late-night PJ party Saturday in celebration of branching out to its second location near IUPUI in Indy.
Fox 59
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast …. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s stories. Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, Laura Wilson & Adam Wren.
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
Radio Ink
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
WOWO News
Speaker of the Indiana House lays out goals for the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – Just about everyone has had their say when it comes to their agenda for the 2023 legislative session, except for Republicans. On Thursday, Republican Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House laid out the goals and ideas pushing Indiana Republicans through this legislative session. “Obviously,...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
readthereporter.com
Carmel cops catch four-pack of these Payless petty crooks
At 12:58 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, Carmel police officers responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Road, regarding a robbery. The four individuals pictured were captured on surveillance video and were believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor during the incident. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Carmel Police Department...
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with […]
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier...
