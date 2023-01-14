Reservation for 3: Talented Dalan cousins square off in marquee girls basketball matchup

CHEHALIS, Wash. - Usually heavily-involved in one another's basketball-playing lives, the Dalans took another approach this week.

They went quiet.

Why? It's because the three cousins were about to face off for the first time in a meaningful game.

The talented 6-footers surely did not disappoint, but it was Julia Dalan and her fourth-ranked W.F. West Bearcats (2A) who emerged with a 56-51 home victory Friday night over McKynnlie and Evanjillie Dalan-led Montesano, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A.

McKynnlie, a recent University of Minnesota signee, led all scorers with 23 points - 12 coming in a furious fourth quarter as the Bulldogs battled back from an early 18-point deficit.

Montesano would get no closer than three points as Ellie Clinton scored nine points over the final 4:46 for the Bearcats, including five free throws with less than a minute to go.

But it was rising sophomore Julia Dalan who was the driving force behind the Bearcats' fast start, tallying 12 of her team-high 21 points in the first half before getting into some foul trouble. She also added nine rebounds, seven blocked shots and two steals in the victory.

Evanjillie Dalan added 12 points for Montesano, and it was the ninth grader who played directly against her cousin at both ends.

"It’s just one of those things where you have to understand as you play basketball, you are going to play people you know," W.F. West girls coach Kyle Karnofski said. "In this one, you just know them a little more - and see them at Christmas, Thanksgiving and birthdays.

"Both ways, they all did a good job as well. They went right out her, which is what I expected them to do. And she went right at them. It’s awesome to see."

A brief background:

* Julia is the youngest child of Aaron and Gena (Petz) Dalan, who met at the University of Washington in the 1990s where dad (Sequim graduate) played football and mom was a standout on the women's basketball team coming from Iowa.

* McKynnlie and Evanjillie are the oldest of four children to Garrett (also Sequim graduate) and Kellie (O'Neill) Dalan, who also played for the UW women's basketball team into the early 2000s after a stellar prep career at Meadowdale High School.

The cousins are tight-knit. Often times, they attend the other's games.

But this week, the casual chatter died down.

"There wasn't much at all," Julia said. "I probably talked more to my aunt (Kellie)."

In Montesano practices, players were only allowed to refer to Julia by her jersey number on the scouting report - No. 44.

"Off the court, we are family," McKynnlie said. "But on the court, somebody had to take care of business."