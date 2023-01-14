ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Cougars' Pridgen reaches 1,000-point plateau

PINETOPS — SouthWest Edgecombe senior Jer’Lisah Pridgen reached a historic milestone on the basketball court against Washington on Friday night. Pridgen’s first basket of the third quarter resulted in her hitting the 1,000-point plateau for her high school career. Pridgen came into the game against the winless Pam Pack with 985 points, needing just 15 to reach 1,000. ...
Acorns Put Together Strong Performance Against Bulldogs

In another strong offensive showing, the Oakville boys basketball team thumped North Mason at home Saturday night, 83-60 in non-league action. The Acorns scored 28 points in each of the first two frames, and limited the Bulldogs to just 24 points in the first half total in a complete performance.
