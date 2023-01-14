Read full article on original website
Cougars' Pridgen reaches 1,000-point plateau
PINETOPS — SouthWest Edgecombe senior Jer’Lisah Pridgen reached a historic milestone on the basketball court against Washington on Friday night. Pridgen’s first basket of the third quarter resulted in her hitting the 1,000-point plateau for her high school career. Pridgen came into the game against the winless Pam Pack with 985 points, needing just 15 to reach 1,000. ...
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Davis, West, Beaver continue strong starts to region play
Notes and highlights from Friday’s games: Davis, West, Beaver continue strong starts to region play
PennLive.com
Steel-High drops 63-49 decision to Lancaster Mennonite in nonconference boys basketball action
Lancaster Mennonite dispatched Steel-High 63-49 in a nonconference boys basketball tilt Monday. Savier Sumrall and Chase Hurst paced the Blazers with 20 points apiece. Sumrall knocked down 9 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Jordan Lilly chipped in 12 points in the win. Matt Chaplin led the Rollers with 20...
Zillah takes first step in restoring order in 1A SCAC West boys basketball
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish boys basketball team had made it a habit of ending historical runs by neighbor and 1A SCAC West rival Zillah. Three seasons ago, it was then-ninth grader Josh Perez’s buzzer-beater that stopped the Leopards’ 27-game winning streak. In February, the Wildcats ...
Look: Columbus beats Sierra Canyon on game-winner at Hoophall Classic
Columbus provided a national television audience fireworks on the last day of Hoophall Classic. After trailing by 10 with under six minutes left, Malik Abdullahi converted a go-ahead layup with 2.5 seconds left to lift the Explorers (16-3), No. 7 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 ...
Chronicle
Acorns Put Together Strong Performance Against Bulldogs
In another strong offensive showing, the Oakville boys basketball team thumped North Mason at home Saturday night, 83-60 in non-league action. The Acorns scored 28 points in each of the first two frames, and limited the Bulldogs to just 24 points in the first half total in a complete performance.
