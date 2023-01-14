Read full article on original website
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year
Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Recall Alert: 740,000 GM Models Could Have a Daytime Running Light Problem
Here's what you need to know about the latest GM recall, which includes over 740,000 vehicles with potential daytime running light problems. The post Recall Alert: 740,000 GM Models Could Have a Daytime Running Light Problem appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050 From The State?
Did you get a one-time payment from the state of New York? If you're not sure, you should consider looking into this as many people as many as an estimated 3 million New York state homeowners have already gotten money back from the state.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Gig worker with a $250,000 income per year and excellent credit score has difficulty renting a home
A rental apartmentPhoto byCapital Apartment; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A gig worker may be defined as anyone who works as an independent contractor, freelancer, online platform worker, contract firm worker, or temporary worker.
First Coast News
Yes, the required minimum distribution age for retirement account withdrawals is increasing to 73 in 2023
Retirees in the United States cannot keep retirement funds in their accounts indefinitely. Instead, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires seniors to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their traditional retirement savings accounts (such as 401Ks) each year, once they reach the mandatory age for making withdrawals. In 2019, a...
techvisibility.com
You can now Grab The Income tax Refund within Walmart
This income tax season, specific shoppers could be walking-out out-of Walmart which have many within the cash. Toward Saturday, the firm revealed an alternate services that can help taxpayers “miss out the see” and assemble the tax refunds during the Walmart locations nationwide. This is how it really...
AOL Corp
Tax tips for homeowners 2022: Tax credits and breaks
Homeownership comes with a lot of financial responsibility and a never-ending list of home improvement projects. But for anyone who pays a mortgage, the good news is that you can deduct several home expenses come tax time — especially if you itemize your taxes — or enjoy other tax breaks as a homeowner.
fordmuscle.com
Why You Should NOT Emissions Delete Your Diesel Truck
The first time I heard someone talk about an emissions delete diesel truck was at a welding shop in 2016. My coworker talked about how fast and how much better the truck ran after the “delete”. He was boasting about how his 2015 Denali hit 152 mph. Roughly two weeks later, he, myself, and my boss all went out for lunch and I could tell he was visibly upset. I asked him how the truck was running, which started a conversation that took a very bad turn. During the conversation, I learned that his Duramax had a catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, the torched engine was not the worst news for the one-year-old truck.
"Millions" of kids may fall into poverty because Congress won't extend child tax credit, expert says
Nearly one year into the pandemic — after COVID-19's school closures, lay-offs and childcare crisis pushed American parents over the edge financially and emotionally — Congress expanded the Child Tax Credit (CTC) as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan. The credit brought some relief to an otherwise dark moment for both parents and children.
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
NBC Chicago
How the Job of Amazon Delivery Has Changed With Rivian's Electric Vans and Routing Software
For the 275,000 Amazon drivers dropping off 10 million packages a day around the world, the job can be a grind. But a lot has changed since drivers in 2021 told CNBC about unrealistic workloads, peeing in bottles, dog bites and error-prone routing software. Among the biggest developments is the...
Universal Basic Income Payments: How to be eligible for $400 monthly benefits?
As heating and electricity prices rise and temperatures fall, many of the poorest members of society require subsidies and payment, including Universal Basic Income payments. One such payment is the UBI payment, which will become accessible to certain individuals beginning in January 2023. What Is Universal Basic Income Payments?. However,...
Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Pitch New Platform for Crypto Debt Claims
The co-founders of the now-liquidated crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are pitching a new company focused on digital currency bankruptcy claims. Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, both founders of defunct Three Arrows Capital, are two of the founding members listed in a pitch deck reviewed by CNBC. The pitch...
Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks as the U.S. administration looks to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China's access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. Tuesday's wide-ranging talks are also expected to cover the countries'...
Robert Talbott Brand Gets New Lease on Life Under Newtimes Brands
Robert Talbott is in a rare position. Despite a decade of upheaval that has included changes in ownership, a revolving door of top executives and a number of attempted reinventions, the brand has managed to maintain a strong reputation in the menswear industry. And it’s a legacy that Newtimes Brands...
WAFB.com
Report: Living expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month
(CNN) - The typical American spent an extra $371 last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to a report from Moody’s Analytics. The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up. At the inflation peak...
Asian shares slip as China says economy slowed further
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday after China reported its economy expanded at a 3% pace last year, less than half 2021′s rate. Tokyo advanced while most other regional markets declined. Investors are watching to see if Japan’s central bank will alter its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at minus 0.1% when it wraps up a policy meeting on Wednesday.
