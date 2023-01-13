Read full article on original website
610KONA
Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help
According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
Washington changes 9 derogatory place names to ones proposed by tribes
Nine place names that used a derogatory term for Native American women have now been officially replaced by names that were proposed by Washington tribes. The proposed names became official when the state’s Board of Natural Resources approved them during its Tuesday morning meeting. The proposals from tribes followed...
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
See the Freakiest Deserted Ghost Town Hidden in Washington State
There are a few scary deserted ghost towns in Washington State but none are more freaky than this spot where over 1,500 people are known to have been buried. This Ghost Town Was the Largest Mental Facility in Washington. There is something scary about a completely deserted ghost town, but...
Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water
Three years ago, eight environmental groups asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do something about nitrate contamination in drinking water in northeast Oregon. In a Jan. 16, 2020 petition, they said that for more than 30 years the state had failed to stop nitrate pollution from farm fertilizers, animal manure and industrial wastewater from […] The post Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon bill could allow school staff to give kids naloxone without parent permission
Children 13 years old and younger are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than other age groups, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shared by the nonprofit Families against Fentanyl.
Scratchpad: The Northwest's own crab
Awaited over the early months of winter, crabbing season is now underway along much of the Oregon Coast, open as of mid-January in waters south of Cape Falcon. Starting Feb. 1, crab pots — dropped from boats and piers — will extend north into Washington. Primary object of...
kptv.com
Parents testify in Washington in favor of bill that would increase penalties for hazing
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - College students in Washington could face felony charges for hazing if legislators approve a new bill in the State House of Representatives. The measure was inspired by a student who died at Washington State University. In 2019, 19-year-old Sam Martinez was a student at WSU and...
Students push for gender-based pricing ban in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is now trying to do away with the so-called ‘Pink Tax’ or gender-based pricing, thanks to a group of high school students who have brought forward a new bill. The Pink Tax refers to the idea that some products cost more for...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
WWEEK
Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness
On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
Is it time for Washington to have an official state dinosaur?
OLYMPIA, Wash - Amid bills that tackle everything from drug possession to climate change, lawmakers in Olympia this year could tackle an issue 80 million years in the making: naming the official state dinosaur.
Bill would allow local gun control in Washington state
(The Center Square) – People spoke out for and against a bill that would repeal Washington state’s preemption statute, which gives the Legislature the primary authority to regulate firearms, during a Tuesday morning public hearing held by the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1178 would...
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
Washington is the second-worst U.S. state to drive in, report says
Washington state is one of the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, according to a new report.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
Eastern WA lawmaker proposes law to limit ‘eyesore’ of blinking red wind turbine lights
The red lights of the Horse Heaven project would be visible at night up to 20 to 30 miles away.
Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho
Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
KGMI
House Bill would lower blood alcohol limit in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A proposed bill could lower Washington state’s legal blood alcohol level for DUI offenses. House Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from .08% to .05% for Washington drivers. King5 News reports that State Senator John Lovick proposed the bill as a former state...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
