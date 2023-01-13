ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal  loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water

Three years ago, eight environmental groups asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do something about nitrate contamination in drinking water in northeast Oregon.  In a Jan. 16, 2020 petition, they said that for more than 30 years the state had failed to stop nitrate pollution from farm fertilizers, animal manure and industrial wastewater from […] The post Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Scratchpad: The Northwest's own crab

Awaited over the early months of winter, crabbing season is now underway along much of the Oregon Coast, open as of mid-January in waters south of Cape Falcon. Starting Feb. 1, crab pots — dropped from boats and piers — will extend north into Washington. Primary object of...
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In

“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness

On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho

Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
House Bill would lower blood alcohol limit in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A proposed bill could lower Washington state’s legal blood alcohol level for DUI offenses. House Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from .08% to .05% for Washington drivers. King5 News reports that State Senator John Lovick proposed the bill as a former state...
