Washington Examiner
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic.
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
msn.com
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
newsnationnow.com
Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Iran outraged after French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo publishes cartoons mocking Khamenei
French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a series of offensive cartoons depicting Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
msn.com
Biden promised a reckoning when Saudi Arabia crossed him. 3 months later, it is clear he's backed down.
Slide 1 of 10: Nuclear war remains unlikely but Russia's recent threats have raised attention to nuclear safety. You can learn a few safety measures to increase your chance of survival in case of an impact. Here are 13 tips on what to do and what not to do in case a nuclear weapon is detonated nearby. As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, concerns about nuclear safety have returned vividly to the fore.President Vladimir Putin has hinted that he could deploy nuclear weapons in dire circumstances and the US has also alluded that an attack would not go unmatched. Experts tend to agree that a nuclear attack is not impossible but remains unlikely. There would be enormous downsides for Russia.Since their invention, nuclear weapons have only been used twice in war, both times by the US. Since then, such a move is widely considered a red line that world leaders would not dare cross as it might trigger cataclysmic and civilization-ending escalation.Still, with nine countries sharing about 12,700 nuclear warheads, the risk of nuclear war is always present.Nuclear weapons are the deadliest weapons ever invented and have gotten a lot stronger since they were used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. In the unlikely event of a nuclear impact, those closest to the bomb face near-certain death. For those further away, there are simple tips and tricks to increase the chance of survival.Here are 13 do's and don'ts in case of a nuclear attack.
Opinion: Iran's most powerful weapon isn't working
The executions this week of a karate champion and volunteer children's coach add to the growing number of protesters killed since Iranians took to the streets almost four months ago. But as Frida Ghitis writes, the executions have only reignited protests.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari executed by Iran, state media says - OLD
British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari has been executed by Iran, its state media has said.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had appealed on Friday to Iranian authorities not to proceed.But a statement from the Iranian Students’ News Agency less than a day later said: “The sentence of Alireza Akbari, the son of Ali with dual Iranian-British citizenship, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption in the land and widespread action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the intelligence apparatus of the British government, was executed.”Mr Akbari was an Iranian former deputy defence minister who was arrested...
Amid unrest, Iran's hardliners turn their anger to France
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian hardliners on Sunday burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran’s ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran, now in their fourth month. Demonstrators are calling for the downfall of its Islamic Republic and are challenging its hardline establishment. The demonstrations outside of the French embassy follow previous attempts by Iran’s rulers to mobilize their supporters in counter-demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters, including students from seminary schools, shouted “Death to France” and accused French President Emmanuel Macron of insulting Iran while urging Paris to stop “animosity” toward Tehran. Police officers, some of whom appeared to be holding images of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, kept the demonstrators at a distance from the embassy building.
Iran sentences former president's daughter to a five-year prison term
DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The activist daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has been sentenced to five years in prison, her lawyer said on Tuesday. The lawyer did not give detail of the charges against Faezeh Hashemi. But Tehran's public prosecutor indicted Hashemi last year on charges of "propaganda against the system", according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - minister
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday.
Family of American Imprisoned Overseas Says US Abandoned Him for Brittney Griner
The family of an American imprisoned in Dubai says the United States “abandoned” him while working for Brittney Griner’s release. In an exclusive interview with FOX News, the family of Zack Shahin talked about his dire situation in Dubai. He continues to face sleep-deprivation, malnourishment and other health concerns during his 15-year imprisonment.
The Jewish Press
Israel-Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Issue
*The State Department and the Western foreign policy establishment have contended that the Palestinian issue features prominently on the Saudi order of national priorities. Therefore, they have maintained that a substantial enhancement of Israel-Saudi cooperation – and certainly, the attainment of an Israel-Saudi Arabia peace treaty – would be preconditioned upon substantial Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Donald Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Spark Calls for Fresh Investigation
The former president has hosted LIV Golf tournaments at his resorts, which are funded by the gulf kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
