Column: Others see Christ followers' beautiful transformation

There are so many beautiful transformations in life. I think about winter as she changes to spring; or summer as she phases into autumn with her breathtaking color. I’m reminded of the caterpillar as he transforms from worm to butterfly.

How about you and me? Are we being beautifully transformed? We are if we’re in Christ Jesus. Second Corinthians reminds all of us, with unveiled faces, that we should behold the Lord’s glory as in a mirror. Chapter 3, verse 18, tells us that we are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, just as by the Spirit of the Lord.

So, what does this verse mean when it uses the expression “with unveiled face?” When God gave Moses the Ten Commandments, Moses was allowed to catch a foretaste of the awesomeness of God’s presence. The experience was so extreme that it altered the appearance of Moses’ face. The children of Israel were frightened by Moses’ transformation and by their God, who could transform someone in such a way. Moses veiled his face to calm the people’s fears (Exodus 34:29-35); later, he veiled his face to cover the evidence that God’s glory was fading (2 Corinthians 3:13).

Moses, as it were, hid the traces of God’s presence by veiling his face. However, if you genuinely think about it, the children of Israel veiled their hearts so they wouldn’t have to deal with such an awesome God. Today, like the children of Israel, many hide their hearts from the beautiful transformation only God can accomplish. Others, like Moses, veil their lives in hopes of not letting others see the glorious new creation they are becoming in Christ Jesus.

God’s glory refers to God’s unimaginable beauty, incredible power, and unchanging holiness. As we look into “the mirror” — God’s Word — we catch a glimpse of God’s glory. Unlike Moses, the reflection of God’s glory doesn’t ever have to fade away from our life. Straightforwardly, it should continue to shine brighter as time goes by.

Why? Because we have something Moses didn’t: God’s Holy Spirit dwelling within us. God’s Holy Spirit will continue transforming a Christian into a sharper reflection of God’s image. There is never any reason to try and hide the new creation you are becoming. God’s glory will shine through and demonstrate the beautiful transformation in your life.

As a Christian being beautifully transformed into a sharp reflection of God’s glory, we should never attempt to hide behind a veil when we’re with others. We should always be honest and authentic, and graciously sharing how God is working in our lives.

Maybe this is why it is hard for some to be themselves; they fear what others might think about their decision to follow Christ Jesus. As Christians, being ourselves means we are a spiritual mirror for those around us. They should see the reflection of God’s grace, love and mercy in us. If they see less, they are not seeing true Christianity.

When God becomes more visible in our lives, we find that most people will be attracted to the beautiful transformation — the reflection we mirror of God’s grace, love and mercy. May we choose to live unveiled so all can witness the glory of God within us — embrace the beautiful transformation.