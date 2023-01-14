Read full article on original website
John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
Does Rip kill Jamie in ‘Yellowstone?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place of exciting storytelling and compelling characters that work together to weave audiences through an emotional story of power struggles, love, and heartache. As these stories move forward, we’re greeted with the idea that characters must die to keep weaving this tale.
Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown
Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
13 bison killed in crash near Yellowstone: police
Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
‘Yellowstone': Dutton Family Tree Explained in 30 Seconds
The Dutton family tree is pretty complicated, but it doesn't have to be. Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923 fans will appreciate this easy explanation of how James, Jacob and John Dutton are related. Skip ahead to the 6:00 mark of the above video for the 30-second version, uninterrupted. There's also a...
Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 Now!
Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western drama, Yellowstone, became 2021’s most-watched cable TV series. The show’s numbers soared even higher during early 2022. with their season 4 finale reaching a record-breaking viewership of 9.34 million. With the highly anticipated season 5 just released, many old and new fans of the series wonder where they can watch Yellowstone these days.
Rip and Beth Moments Worth Remembering In Yellowstone
One of the most notable elements of the Yellowstone series is the iconic romantic relationship between Rip and Beth. The couple was once childhood sweethearts whose feelings for each other stood the test of time and bloomed into true love. For the show’s past four seasons, we’ve enjoyed plenty of...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Noticed the Coolest ‘1923’ Easter Egg [Dutton Rules]
It seems trivial, but if what Yellowstone and 1923 fans suspect is true, then everything we know about the Dutton family tree has changed. Season 5 of Yellowstone and the first season of 1923 share more in common than lineage. During Ep. 4 of the Harrison Ford-led show, we spot Spencer and Alex sipping whiskey while reading old letters sent by Aunt Cara (Helen Mirren).
Cole Hauser Reveals How Many Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ Are Coming
Fans who've been speculating that Yellowstone's current Season 5 might be its last can rest easy. In a new interview, series star Cole Hauser reveals that the hit show will continue for at least two more seasons. Hauser — who plays Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the Paramount...
1923 Takes Mid-Season Hiatus & Once Again, Yellowstone Fans Are PISSED
Ok, what’s the deal…. I mean, I think I know the deal, but it has to be asked… what the hell is it with Paramount, Taylor Sheridan, the Yellowstone universe and all these long-ass breaks? Following the mid-season finale of Yellowstone, fans were pretty upset to find out that the second half of Season 5 isn’t to air until summer, and rightfully so. I mean, we all knew that a midseason hiatus was coming, but maybe spring return? If you have to […] The post 1923 Takes Mid-Season Hiatus & Once Again, Yellowstone Fans Are PISSED first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is ‘Very Open’ About Hunting + Gun Ownership
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is an avid gun owner who likes to hunt, and he doesn't care who knows it. In an interview with Guns & Ammo from 2019, the actor, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, shared that he's a lifelong hunter, and he's passing that family tradition down to his children. He's also a gun owner who likes to shoot, and he tells the magazine he does not believe in keeping quiet about either one in public.
Yellowstone Family Tree: ‘1923’ Fans Can’t Stop Drooling Over Spencer Dutton
It’s official… 1923 is a certified hit. The second chapter of the Yellowstone prequel series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, documenting the next generation of Dutton as they struggle to protect their land through Prohibition, the beginning of the Great Depression, the Spanish Flu and more. The rest of the cast features the likes of Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn. With that being said, it […] The post Yellowstone Family Tree: ‘1923’ Fans Can’t Stop Drooling Over Spencer Dutton first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Yellowstone star freaked out during first day on set
Starting a new job is always difficult, so imagine the pressure of joining the cast of one of the best TV series currently on air. That’s the situation Orli Gottesman found herself in when she was cast in Yellowstone season 5 as Hailie. It’s unsurprising then that Gottesman was...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Jamie Dutton’s ‘Impeachment’ Plan Is Already Doomed to Fail
Despite a few close calls at reconciliation, Jamie is more determined than ever to take down his Dutton family in Yellowstone Season 5. But this Harvard-educated attorney general is either having a severe lapse of memory or thinks he can get away with murder. Yesterday, we learned that Yellowstone Season...
There are more nearby volcanoes than just the ones in Yellowstone National Park
Many of us who visit Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks drive through (and stay in) Dubois, Wyoming, on U.S. Highway 26/287. Given the ongoing impacts from the June 2022 flooding in Yellowstone, it is likely that even more people than in a typical summer drove this route. The highway cuts through the Wind River basin […] The post There are more nearby volcanoes than just the ones in Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Park Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity Deep in the Grand Tetons of Wyoming
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this park ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
