Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 04-14-33-39-61,...
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
$100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Blackstone on Saturday
A $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was sold at Blackstone Smoke Shop. The next-highest prize won on Saturday was a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Route 114 Citgo in Salem.
Powerball: $50,000 winning ticket sold at Citgo in Salem
A $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Massachusetts Saturday. The winning ticket was sold at Route 114 Citgo in Salem, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. It was won by matching four of the same numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. Saturday’s winning numbers are 24-26-39-47-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2X...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts
Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Springfield gas average down 2 cents, AAA says
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of regular gas averages $3.17 in Springfield, AAA said Monday in its weekly survey of pump prices. That’s down 2 cents from where prices were last week. Statewide, AAA said the average gas price in Massachusetts is down 2 cents from last week, from...
The best barbecue restaurant in each New England state, according to Food Network
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each New England state. B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge earned the top honor in Massachusetts on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”. In 2007, Chef Brian Treitman first launched B.T.’s as a mobile trailer that...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England
Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
How much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday? Snowfall totals from across the state
Across Massachusetts, state residents rose Monday morning to snow on the ground. From a thin layer of snow in far western Massachusetts to around 4 inches near the coast, much of the state saw at least some accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Plymouth County got the most snow...
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Regular Trash in New Hampshire
Before moving to our house, I did a MASSIVE purge. It was cleansing, quite frankly. Moving is a great excuse to channel your inner Marie Kondo and get rid of anything that no longer serves you. You don't want to waste space in your precious moving truck with things you haven't used in a decade.
southarkansassun.com
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
Snowfall reports across western Massachusetts
After Monday's snowstorm, there are still slippery conditions, especially on untreated roads.
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
