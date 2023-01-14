ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

MassLive.com

Powerball: $50,000 winning ticket sold at Citgo in Salem

A $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Massachusetts Saturday. The winning ticket was sold at Route 114 Citgo in Salem, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. It was won by matching four of the same numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. Saturday’s winning numbers are 24-26-39-47-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2X...
SALEM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
WSBS

Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts

Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Springfield gas average down 2 cents, AAA says

SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of regular gas averages $3.17 in Springfield, AAA said Monday in its weekly survey of pump prices. That’s down 2 cents from where prices were last week. Statewide, AAA said the average gas price in Massachusetts is down 2 cents from last week, from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Q97.9

12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
MAINE STATE
southarkansassun.com

Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act

Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

