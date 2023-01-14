Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Related
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal says debt limit ‘should not be demagogued’
WESTFIELD — Pointing to ongoing needs for health care, Social Security, infrastructure and aid to Ukraine’s defense, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal said Friday Republicans controlling the House should negotiate a debt ceiling deal soon and not drag it out as a political issue. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen...
Westfield residents, military representatives meet to discuss PFAS cleanup plan
WESTFIELD — At the second Restoration Advisory Board meeting hosted by Barnes Air National Guard Base last week, Col. David Halasi-Kun, vice commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, welcomed board members and members of the public on the call. “We’re dedicated to seeing this process through, working with the...
United Way of Pioneer Valley to distribute funds for emergency food and shelter
The United Way Pioneer Valley (UWPV) will be distributing emergency food and shelter funds to local non-profits.
nepm.org
As COVID-19 concerns rise again, some western Massachusetts businesses notice fewer customers
Gary Caron is a hairdresser at Chameleon's Hair Salon in Northampton, Massachusetts. New Massachusetts data show the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations is up in the aftermath of the holidays. More people are staying home, and some businesses are noticing. The hairdressers at Chameleons Hair Salon in Northampton don't need to...
Massachusetts education department to conduct routine visit of Holyoke Public Schools
The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is scheduled to visit Holyoke Public Schools as part of routine monitoring.
Westfield superintendent reviews budget process with parent advisory group
WESTFIELD — School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski met with the Parent Advisory Board this week to present an overview of the budget process, which will be the focus of most School Committee meetings this winter and spring. Czaporowski started the Parent Advisory Board, made up of at least one representative...
Westfield property tax hikes out of step with declining values (Letters)
It appears that the city’s political environment has created a new property tax plan. The housing boom gave this city the perfect excuse to increase the valuation of residential property!. Presently the housing market prices are slowly dropping every week. Will the city lower residential property value if the...
CCC clears chairwoman of Greenfield business ties wrongdoing
Cannabis Control Commission Chairwoman Shannon O'Brien did not break any CCC regulations with her ties to a company that the commission regulates, a CCC investigation released Wednesday concluded.
Tri-State CDL Training Center prepares to close as state buys Springfield land for rail maintenance facility
SPRINGFIELD — After 25 years of assisting aspiring truck and bus drivers to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, Tri-State CDL Training Center will close its doors in early February. The property, located at 255 Liberty St. and 331 Liberty St., was purchased by the state Department of Transportation for...
Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about
Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
Medical Notes: Jan. 16, 2023
WESTFIELD – Beginning in Jan., Rick’s Place will provide free, peer grief support groups for youth (ages 5-18) and their caregivers on Monday evenings at the YMCA of Greater Westfield, 67 Court St. Rick’s Place will also continue their free, peer grief support groups on Tuesday evenings at their Wilbraham site located at 85 Post Office Park. Rick’s Place offers young people and their families a place to remember their loved ones and to avoid the sense of isolation that such losses can produce Rick’s Place was established in 2007, in memory of Rick Thorpe, who died in Tower Two of the World Trade Center on 9/11. This is for young people and their families from all over Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut and offered at no charge. To participate in these free grief support programs provided by Rick’s Place, email info@ricksplacema.org or call 413-279-2010.
MassLive.com
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block
Thomas Napolitano, new owner of the 187-year old Gunn Block at the corner of State and Walnut Streets in Springfield, looks at some of the structural improvements that have been made on the first floor prior to his purchase. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/16/2023Get Photo.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023: UMass Amherst poll finds racism, antisemitism remain dangers
Since 1619 when Black slaves were first kidnapped from Africa and forced into slavery in America, race has divided people. Even today, more than 400 years after the first slave ships arrived on the east and Caribbean coasts, most Americans say they hate racism but at the same time oppose reparations for descendants of slaves, according to a new University of Massachusetts Amherst poll.
Springfield gas average down 2 cents, AAA says
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of regular gas averages $3.17 in Springfield, AAA said Monday in its weekly survey of pump prices. That’s down 2 cents from where prices were last week. Statewide, AAA said the average gas price in Massachusetts is down 2 cents from last week, from...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee honors US Ambassador to Ireland with award
HOLYOKE – This year’s St. Patrick’s Parade Ambassador Award winner is, well, an ambassador. The St. Patrick’s Committee announced on Sunday it has named Claire D. Cronin, the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, as the 32nd Ambassador Award recipient. She will be feted at the pre-parade breakfast and then walk in the parade scheduled for March 19.
westernmassnews.com
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
Holyoke mayor: squad that tackles blight is ‘meant to draw the line’
HOLYOKE — Comparing the fight against blight in Holyoke as “peeling an onion,” Mayor Joshua A. Garcia assembled a team that tackles blighted properties and enforces existing codes. Councilors Jenny Rivera and Jose Maldonado-Velez filed an order requesting city officials update the council on the newly assembled...
What is closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
Certain businesses will be closed on Monday as we observe and recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the United States.
Detached house sells in Westfield for $475,000
Kari Scott and Jerome Scott bought the property at 242 West Road, Westfield, from Maria Diaz on Dec. 30, 2022, for $475,000 which works out to $181 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0