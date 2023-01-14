ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about

Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
WORCESTER, MA
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Jan. 16, 2023

WESTFIELD – Beginning in Jan., Rick’s Place will provide free, peer grief support groups for youth (ages 5-18) and their caregivers on Monday evenings at the YMCA of Greater Westfield, 67 Court St. Rick’s Place will also continue their free, peer grief support groups on Tuesday evenings at their Wilbraham site located at 85 Post Office Park. Rick’s Place offers young people and their families a place to remember their loved ones and to avoid the sense of isolation that such losses can produce Rick’s Place was established in 2007, in memory of Rick Thorpe, who died in Tower Two of the World Trade Center on 9/11. This is for young people and their families from all over Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut and offered at no charge. To participate in these free grief support programs provided by Rick’s Place, email info@ricksplacema.org or call 413-279-2010.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block

Thomas Napolitano, new owner of the 187-year old Gunn Block at the corner of State and Walnut Streets in Springfield, looks at some of the structural improvements that have been made on the first floor prior to his purchase. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/16/2023Get Photo.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023: UMass Amherst poll finds racism, antisemitism remain dangers

Since 1619 when Black slaves were first kidnapped from Africa and forced into slavery in America, race has divided people. Even today, more than 400 years after the first slave ships arrived on the east and Caribbean coasts, most Americans say they hate racism but at the same time oppose reparations for descendants of slaves, according to a new University of Massachusetts Amherst poll.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield gas average down 2 cents, AAA says

SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of regular gas averages $3.17 in Springfield, AAA said Monday in its weekly survey of pump prices. That’s down 2 cents from where prices were last week. Statewide, AAA said the average gas price in Massachusetts is down 2 cents from last week, from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Westfield for $475,000

Kari Scott and Jerome Scott bought the property at 242 West Road, Westfield, from Maria Diaz on Dec. 30, 2022, for $475,000 which works out to $181 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WESTFIELD, MA
