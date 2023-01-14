Read full article on original website
Related
Westfield superintendent reviews budget process with parent advisory group
WESTFIELD — School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski met with the Parent Advisory Board this week to present an overview of the budget process, which will be the focus of most School Committee meetings this winter and spring. Czaporowski started the Parent Advisory Board, made up of at least one representative...
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal says debt limit ‘should not be demagogued’
WESTFIELD — Pointing to ongoing needs for health care, Social Security, infrastructure and aid to Ukraine’s defense, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal said Friday Republicans controlling the House should negotiate a debt ceiling deal soon and not drag it out as a political issue. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0