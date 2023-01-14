ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Cervical spine research study moves forward in Beachwood

The Centinel Spine SMART Study recently moved to Beachwood Medical Center under the guidance of Dr. Robert McLain, according to a news release. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sanctioned study compares two commonly used artificial discs, the prodisc ® C SK and prodisc ® C Vivo, and is offered as an alternative to fusion for those that qualify.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Smoking is one of the greatest threats to Clevelanders’ health. It’s time to act: David Margolius

CLEVELAND -- When I took the oath of office last August, I became the first physician in over 40 years to serve as Cleveland’s director of public health. As Cleveland’s doctor, it’s like my practice grew from 1,000 patients to 370,000 residents. And, it is to Cleveland, my home, that I have an immense responsibility to improve the health of its residents.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Gas prices fall 6 cents in Akron, rise 1 cent in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — While drivers in Akron have experienced a slight dip in gas prices within the last week, those in the Cleveland area have seen a small increase. New data released by GasBuddy early Monday says the average price for a gallon of gasoline now stands at $3.34 in Akron, which is down 6.4 cents from last week.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Equine therapy facility in Wadsworth helps first responders

WADSWORTH, Ohio — An equine facility in northern Ohio uses horses and clinical specialists to conduct therapy. At Hope Meadows, the horses are used for more than just riding. Mental health specialist Lisa Borchert said the animals play a giant role in therapy. “The horses are also part of...
WADSWORTH, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Popular foods in 2023? Stefani gets the scoop on new food trends

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What foods are expected to be popular in 2023? Here’s a hint: think sweet and spicy combinations. Giant Eagle Market District Chef Pam Goodman has the scoop on all the food trends expected to be big this year and she shares the list with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Food Trend predictions for 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH

