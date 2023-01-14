Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Jewish News
Cervical spine research study moves forward in Beachwood
The Centinel Spine SMART Study recently moved to Beachwood Medical Center under the guidance of Dr. Robert McLain, according to a news release. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sanctioned study compares two commonly used artificial discs, the prodisc ® C SK and prodisc ® C Vivo, and is offered as an alternative to fusion for those that qualify.
University Hospitals receives $3.15 million gift ‘to fuel research in integrative medicine’
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals Connor Whole Health has received $3.15 million from the Elisabeth Severance Prentiss Foundation “to fuel research in integrative medicine.”. UH officials revealed details of the gift Monday morning. According to UH, a research team will explore how integrative therapies are best used in the...
Smoking is one of the greatest threats to Clevelanders’ health. It’s time to act: David Margolius
CLEVELAND -- When I took the oath of office last August, I became the first physician in over 40 years to serve as Cleveland’s director of public health. As Cleveland’s doctor, it’s like my practice grew from 1,000 patients to 370,000 residents. And, it is to Cleveland, my home, that I have an immense responsibility to improve the health of its residents.
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
Gas prices fall 6 cents in Akron, rise 1 cent in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — While drivers in Akron have experienced a slight dip in gas prices within the last week, those in the Cleveland area have seen a small increase. New data released by GasBuddy early Monday says the average price for a gallon of gasoline now stands at $3.34 in Akron, which is down 6.4 cents from last week.
National Mentorship Month: 2 Cleveland moms launch groups to empower Black youth
CLEVELAND — January is National Mentorship Month. There are many ways to honor our youth, but two local moms are stepping up in a big way to help Black youth in Northeast Ohio. Jowan Smith saw the need for strong male figures in young men's lives. She took a...
spectrumnews1.com
Equine therapy facility in Wadsworth helps first responders
WADSWORTH, Ohio — An equine facility in northern Ohio uses horses and clinical specialists to conduct therapy. At Hope Meadows, the horses are used for more than just riding. Mental health specialist Lisa Borchert said the animals play a giant role in therapy. “The horses are also part of...
signalcleveland.org
Weekly Chatter: Another call for a MetroHealth investigation, casino tax revenue and campaign hype
We first reported last week that Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber had launched an investigation into former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses after seeing media reports about the controversy. But Cuyahoga County Council also called on Faber to scrutinize the public hospital. In a Dec. 14...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
‘Free classes, free certificates’: New grant invests in local health professionals
Case Western Reserve University announced a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Cleveland APL visits 3News
The Cleveland Animal Protective League visited 3News to show off China. China is up for adoption and is 12 months old. She is a terrier, American pit bull/mix.
Higher wages offset Cleveland’s work-from-home income tax refund losses for 2021, administrator says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Income taxes refunded by Cleveland’s Central Collection agency in tax year 2021 were higher than in recent years, yet the city of Cleveland appears as if it will still walk away with more income tax revenue than it did in the year prior to the pandemic.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for Ohio house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly Likely
Plans are reportedly being discussed, among them the end of retail shops. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and ChronicleT.com.
Cocky’s Bagels aren’t just for breakfast; it’s National Bagel Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Growing up, Keene Cockburn had a distaste for processed sandwich bread, so he asked his mother to make him sandwiches on “everything bagels” to fuel his athletic pursuits – a habit he continued through his college days on the basketball court. Once he...
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Cuyahoga County will lose $23 million in monthly SNAP benefits in March when federal program ends
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The end of a pandemic-era program to expand federal food stamp benefits in March will mean the loss of an estimated $23 million in Cuyahoga County, or nearly half of all the benefits now being distributed locally under the SNAP program. County officials say 212,000 people,...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Popular foods in 2023? Stefani gets the scoop on new food trends
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What foods are expected to be popular in 2023? Here’s a hint: think sweet and spicy combinations. Giant Eagle Market District Chef Pam Goodman has the scoop on all the food trends expected to be big this year and she shares the list with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Food Trend predictions for 2023.
