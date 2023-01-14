Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Briggs, Sydnor III lead Muskegon past Warren Lincoln in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Big Reds boy’s basketball team kept their perfect record intact on Saturday evening as they got by the Warren Lincoln Abes by a score of 50-45 at the Horatio Williams Foundation Freedom Classic played in Ferndale. Once again the Big Reds rode the offensive backs of Jordan...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart wrestling team takes first place at Fallen Bucks Invitational
Eight wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Hart Pirates to a 5-0 record and the championshihp at the Fallen Bucks Invitational tournament at Pine River. The Pirates opened the day with a 54-13 victory over Central Montcalm, then overwhelmed Coopersville, 50-25, in the second round. Next up was Mason County...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk men get big win over Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks came up with a big win over Alpena Community College by a final score of 97-61. Injuries caused MCC to be without starters, Jacob May and Jacob Mueller, but the team...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0
A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon stays perfect with league victory over Zeeland West
The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee’s balance too much for Fremont in girls’ basketball action
Three Manistee players scored in double figures Friday night in the Chippewas’ 54-50 victory over the Fremont Packers. The victory came after the Chippewas overcame a first-half deficit in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. Manistee trailed Fremont, 13-5, at the end of the first quarter, but then...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna
If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
statechampsnetwork.com
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Muskegon still No. 1; South Christian enters the Top 20
TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Halfway through the Michigan high school boys’ season and parity is rampant as the number of undefeated teams declines weekly. This week’s top four teams remain the same, Grand Rapids Northview enters the top ten while previously unranked Grand Rapids South Christian enters the top 20. In honor of State Champs! 20th anniversary, here are the Top 20 teams in Michigan with previous ranking, record, and division are in parenthesis:
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic nips Western Michigan Christian in rivalry game
Muskegon Catholic and Western Michigan Christian renewed their fierce rivalry on the basketball court on Friday night. The rivals, who have competed against one another in several different leagues now find themselves doing battle as independents. On Friday, Chase Willer found himself wide open on an inbounds play with 33...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks cruise past Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks played their first conference game of the season Saturday afternoon and came away with a convincing 65-29 win over the Alpena Community College Lumberjacks in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. The Jayhawks took advantage of their ability to run the court and...
localsportsjournal.com
Led by Folkema’s 26 points, WMC girls rout Muskegon Catholic
The host Western Michigan Christian Warriors raced out to an early lead on Friday and defeated rival Muskegon Catholic 53-14. WMC led 11-2 after one quarter and extended it to 28-10 at the half. Both teams had trouble finding the basket in the third quarter as WM Christian had an...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia
SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitaker scores 30 in Reeths-Puffer boys win over Wyoming
The Reeths-Puffer boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to put away Wyoming in an OK Conference-Green game on Friday. The Rockets came away with a 66-53 win. “It was a much-needed win and we had great energy and grit from our entire team,” said Coach Nathan Aardema.
localsportsjournal.com
Larson, Jaramillo lead Kent City boys past Tri-County
– The Kent City boys basketball team continued to roll with its third win in a row on Friday evening. The Eagles cruised past Tri County, 67-46, in a CSAA win. The Eagles opened with an 18-13 edge in the first quarter. Their lead grew even further as they outscored Tri County 17-10 in the second stanza to roll into halftime ahead, 35-23.
localsportsjournal.com
Montague girls wrestling team have great results at Northview Invitational
The Montague girls wrestling team had a successful day at the Northview Invitational on Saturday. All four of the Lady Mat Cats fought their way to the finals. “We are starting to perform at a good time of the year,” said head coach Kristoffer Maddox. “We have high expectations at Montague, so it was great to see all four of our girls performing and putting on a great showing today”
localsportsjournal.com
Ashbaugh scores 20 to lead Grant girls past White Cloud
The Grant Tigers girls basketball team fought off a pesky White Cloud Indians team on Friday, surviving with a 44-32 win. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association at White Cloud. Neither team mustered up much offense in the opening eight minutes which saw White Cloud hold...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby boys get by Oakridge for fifth straight win
Three players scored in double figures Friday night as the Shelby boys basketball team won its fifth straight game, 62-56, over visiting Oakridge in a non-conference contest. Oakridge never led after the Tigers gained a 12-7 edge at the end of the first quarter. A 17-8 surge in the second quarter built Shelby’s lead to 29-15 at the half.
Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?
We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Comments / 0