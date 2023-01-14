ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Hart wrestling team takes first place at Fallen Bucks Invitational

Eight wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Hart Pirates to a 5-0 record and the championshihp at the Fallen Bucks Invitational tournament at Pine River. The Pirates opened the day with a 54-13 victory over Central Montcalm, then overwhelmed Coopersville, 50-25, in the second round. Next up was Mason County...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna

If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Decker scores 29 in Newaygo boys win over Morley Stanwood

The Newaygo Lions boys basketball team got by the Morley Stanwood Mohawks on Friday, 64-53, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Mohawks got off to a fast start and Newaygo had to play catchup ball for most of the evening. Newaygo trailed by three at the halftime break,...
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee’s balance too much for Fremont in girls’ basketball action

Three Manistee players scored in double figures Friday night in the Chippewas’ 54-50 victory over the Fremont Packers. The victory came after the Chippewas overcame a first-half deficit in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. Manistee trailed Fremont, 13-5, at the end of the first quarter, but then...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia

SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
HESPERIA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Led by Folkema’s 26 points, WMC girls rout Muskegon Catholic

The host Western Michigan Christian Warriors raced out to an early lead on Friday and defeated rival Muskegon Catholic 53-14. WMC led 11-2 after one quarter and extended it to 28-10 at the half. Both teams had trouble finding the basket in the third quarter as WM Christian had an...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague girls wrestling team have great results at Northview Invitational

The Montague girls wrestling team had a successful day at the Northview Invitational on Saturday. All four of the Lady Mat Cats fought their way to the finals. “We are starting to perform at a good time of the year,” said head coach Kristoffer Maddox. “We have high expectations at Montague, so it was great to see all four of our girls performing and putting on a great showing today”
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic nips Western Michigan Christian in rivalry game

Muskegon Catholic and Western Michigan Christian renewed their fierce rivalry on the basketball court on Friday night. The rivals, who have competed against one another in several different leagues now find themselves doing battle as independents. On Friday, Chase Willer found himself wide open on an inbounds play with 33...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hovey, Hicks lead Hart over Holton in hoops action

Holton’s girls basketball team traveled to Hart for Friday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division matchup and gave the Pirates all they could handle in the first half. The Pirates pulled away in the second half and rolled to their third straight win, 63-36. The Pirates contributed to...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ashbaugh scores 20 to lead Grant girls past White Cloud

The Grant Tigers girls basketball team fought off a pesky White Cloud Indians team on Friday, surviving with a 44-32 win. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association at White Cloud. Neither team mustered up much offense in the opening eight minutes which saw White Cloud hold...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitaker scores 30 in Reeths-Puffer boys win over Wyoming

The Reeths-Puffer boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to put away Wyoming in an OK Conference-Green game on Friday. The Rockets came away with a 66-53 win. “It was a much-needed win and we had great energy and grit from our entire team,” said Coach Nathan Aardema.
WYOMING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawk men get big win over Alpena Community College

The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks came up with a big win over Alpena Community College by a final score of 97-61. Injuries caused MCC to be without starters, Jacob May and Jacob Mueller, but the team...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lumberjacks earn important win as midway point of the season hits

The midpoint of any season can seem like there’s still a long way to go to the postseason, especially in the United States Hockey League. With six teams currently competing for second place of the Eastern Conference, the Muskegon Lumberjacks know the pressure is on to start playing their best hockey as the chips begin to fall in place.
MUSKEGON, MI
statechampsnetwork.com

BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Muskegon still No. 1; South Christian enters the Top 20

TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Halfway through the Michigan high school boys’ season and parity is rampant as the number of undefeated teams declines weekly. This week’s top four teams remain the same, Grand Rapids Northview enters the top ten while previously unranked Grand Rapids South Christian enters the top 20. In honor of State Champs! 20th anniversary, here are the Top 20 teams in Michigan with previous ranking, record, and division are in parenthesis:
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Community College bowling results

The Muskegon Community College bowling team took fifth place in a 10-team field at the Muskegon Invitational on Friday. Alexis Morgan earned the women’s high series award with 574. Ethan May added a series of 587 while Bailey Graham threw a game of 200. Muskegon Community College will compete...
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Body found in woods near Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12, in woods near Aquinas College, university officials said. The man, who was not identified, was found by a passerby in a wooded area near Wilcox Park. Grand Rapids police are investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

