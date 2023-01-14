Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lady Raiders 12-1 After Win Over North Platte
NORTH PLATTE – Maci Freeze hit a three-point shot to give North Platte the lead, 11-10 with 1:25 to go in the first quarter. Although the Bulldogs tied the game at 16-16 midway through the second period, it was North Platte’s last lead of the game. Sidney built a 15-point lead early in the fourth quarter to improve to 12-1 on the season with a 55-40 win Saturday afternoon in North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Johnston ties school record for most 3s in a game in Bulldog win over Sidney
River Johnston tied the North Platte High School record for most 3s in a game as the North Platte boys basketball team defeated Sidney 84-59 Saturday in North Platte. Johnston made nine 3s, tying a record set by Danny Woodhead in 2004. He also scored 33 points to lead North Platte.
News Channel Nebraska
Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week
CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning
SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in accidental fertilizer plant fire in southwest Nebraska
LAMAR, Neb. - A structure fire at a fertilizer plan in southwest Nebraska has been ruled an accident by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner says the cause of the fire has not been determined and there were no injuries in the blaze. Authorities investigated the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize cocaine, fentanyl in car near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers arrested two men after finding a mixture containing fentanyl and cocaine in a car near North Platte on Tuesday. Around 1:45 p.m., a trooper pulled over an SUV for a license plate violation on Interstate 80, just southwest of Hershey. While speaking with...
knopnews2.com
Imperial woman turns 100
While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 71 south of Kimball closed
KIMBALL -- U.S. Highway 71 south of Kimball was closed this afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol vehicles were seen blocking the road at about 3:30 p.m. today. News Channel Nebraska has contacted the Nebraska State Patrol. The road is closed in response to an accident in Weld County, Colo.
knopnews2.com
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
News Channel Nebraska
Dalton/Gurley community discusses store's future
DALTON -- Scott Borcher wants the community to decide the future of the Hometown Market store in Dalton. Borcher is the owner of the store in Dalton. A community meeting was held Sunday to discuss options for Borcher to transition out of the store. The meeting was held to discuss options on possible community ownership or a co-operative store.
News Channel Nebraska
Job's Daughters assists with hearing aids
SIDNEY -- On Saturday, January 14, Job's Daughters formally recognized Natalie Reimers as the recipient of a HIKE grant. The grant was presented to Reimers and her family in April 2022. She is a student in Bridgeport High School and lives in Dalton. Her mother Kelly Reimers said they contacted the Job's Daughters while researching funding for hearing devices.
News Channel Nebraska
Serrano plea agreement deadline set
KIMBALL -- About a year ago, William Serrano of Kimball was arrested on charges connected with the death of 21-year-old Tessa Ghering. Serrano, 37, appeared in Kimball County District Court in December 2022 on charges including Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Attempted First Degree Murder and Manslaughter.
