Read full article on original website
Related
Lakefield Standard
Huskies beat Dragons on HOF Night
The Jackson County Central wrestling team beat Adrian 49-15 Friday night, giving the Huskies even more to celebrate on Hall of Fame Night. The Dragons won the first two matches to lead 9-0 before the Huskies rattled off eight straight wins to lead 40-9. Isaac Rodriguez started the run with...
Lakefield Standard
Half the Huskies are conference champions
Half of Jackson County Central’s wrestlers won Big South Conference championships Saturday at the conference individual tournament in Pipestone. Kayden Eller (106), Nolan Ambrose (132), Thomas Freking (138), Logan Butzon (145), Isaiah Rodriguez (152), Dylan Withers (170) and Caleb Vancura (220) all won conference championships. Freking was 4-0 in...
Lakefield Standard
Shirley Hansen, 94
A Celebration of Life Service for Shirley Hansen, age 94 of Jackson, will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m., at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Jackson. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Jackson. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
KEYC
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
myklgr.com
Springfield women injured in icy road rollover in Watonwan County Thursday
Two Springfield women were injured when their vehicle slid off an icy road in Watonwan County Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 12 Maribel Lopez, age 18, was driving a Jeep Liberty westbound on Highway 30. At about 9:55 p.m., near mile post 90, the vehicle left the road, went into the south ditch, and rolled.
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
myklgr.com
Sanborn woman rolls car on icy road in Redwood County Saturday
A Sanborn woman escaped injuries after rolling her car in Redwood County Saturday evening. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:54 p.m. on Jan. 14, Hailey Ann Groebner, age 18, of Sanborn, was driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Knox Ave., the Prius hit a snow drift and spun 180 degrees, then rolled onto the driver’s side, landing on the vehicle’s roof.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato police searching for missing person
Kathleen Jo Gimenez, Photo from Mankato Public Safety. Mankato police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Mankato woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Gimenez was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black Converse shoes. She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 lbs.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
Arik Matson, Waseca Police Officer shot in head, going on "trip of a lifetime"
MINNEAPOLIS -- A police officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty three years ago got a special sendoff Friday evening at MSP Airport.Arik Matson was shot in the head when responding to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards.Matson is headed to Alaska to hunt waterfowl in the Bering Sea, MSP told WCCO. Matson was given the opportunity to hunt with Hometown Hero Outdoors, a Minnesota-based nonprofit.RELATED: 'Just Keep Prevailing And Persevering': Arik & Megan Matson Go 1-On-1 With WCCOMatson will be accompanied by his uncle and best friend, Hometown Hero Outdoors said.Hometown Hero Outdoors is building a documentary about Matson's recovery in partnership with Rogue Productions. The document will also feature his journey in Alaska.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
ktoe.com
Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet
Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
kicdam.com
Lakefield Woman Charged with Murder Following Death Investigation
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Murder charges have been filed against a Lakefield woman following a long-term death investigation from early last year. Dispatchers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the afternoon of January 7th, 2022 that an employee at a Jackson convenience store was not breathing.
Comments / 0