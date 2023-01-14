ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Hands-On Dinosaur Exhibit Now Open in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a fun new way to boost your knowledge of dinosaurs. The Expedition Dinosaur exhibit is now open at the Wilbur D. May Museum. It features numerous interactive stations that kids and adults will want to get their hands on. There are also several animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can control.
RENO, NV
Reading Reno: One-on-one with up and coming Christian author, Caitlyn Scaggs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Straight off the heals of her debut book’s launch, Caitlyn Scaggs from Christiansburg, Va., talked with Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about empowering women to boldly pursue a life of “both/and” instead of “either/or.”. Worth It and Wonderful: Inspiration for Women to...
RENO, NV
Winter pet safety reminders from the SPCA of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We all try to stay warm during these really cold months, but it’s also important to look after our pets. The SPCA of Northern Nevada shared that our pets can get cold just like we can. Pet owners should look out for signs of their pet...
RENO, NV
Health District: Kimchi from Sparks store should be avoided

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District has advised the public to not eat certain kimchi from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks. The spicy fermented cabbage made between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, was not inspected, the health district said. It was sold in quarter-gallon,...
SPARKS, NV
Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident

Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
RENO, NV
Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
RENO, NV
Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
Inductive stoves gaining popularity

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. One more storm system will bring a chance of snow at all elevations Wednesday night into Thursday. The weather will dry out, but stay cold through the weekend into next week. Watch for slippery spots on roads, patchy pogonip, and very cold temperatures in the night and morning hours through next week. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years, but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
RENO, NV
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
RENO, NV
The Jan. 17, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning to deal with slick conditions. Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno are opening at 10 a.m. None of this affects online classes. It’s foggy out this morning north of Minden. Forecasters are...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
RENO, NV
Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers

Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
RENO, NV
Lyon County emergency center downgrades readiness

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County is downgrading its emergency operations center to a state of “monitor and ready.”. Normal business hours are expected to resume today. County officials say they are monitoring the weather as a cold system moves into the area this week, followed by a milder period. They will also prepare for flooding, should the need arise.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake Tahoe

With its stunning scenery and abundance of outdoor activities, Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for travelers of all kinds, including those with four-legged friends. Pet-friendly options in Lake Tahoe are plentiful, from luxurious resorts to cozy cabins. With a variety of amenities and activities for both you and your pet, everyone can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay, or a trail to explore, Lake Tahoe has something for every pet and pet owner. Read on for the seven best pet-friendly hotels in Lake Tahoe.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

