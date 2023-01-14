Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
KOLO TV Reno
Hands-On Dinosaur Exhibit Now Open in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a fun new way to boost your knowledge of dinosaurs. The Expedition Dinosaur exhibit is now open at the Wilbur D. May Museum. It features numerous interactive stations that kids and adults will want to get their hands on. There are also several animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can control.
KOLO TV Reno
Reading Reno: One-on-one with up and coming Christian author, Caitlyn Scaggs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Straight off the heals of her debut book’s launch, Caitlyn Scaggs from Christiansburg, Va., talked with Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about empowering women to boldly pursue a life of “both/and” instead of “either/or.”. Worth It and Wonderful: Inspiration for Women to...
KOLO TV Reno
Winter pet safety reminders from the SPCA of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We all try to stay warm during these really cold months, but it’s also important to look after our pets. The SPCA of Northern Nevada shared that our pets can get cold just like we can. Pet owners should look out for signs of their pet...
KOLO TV Reno
Health District: Kimchi from Sparks store should be avoided
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District has advised the public to not eat certain kimchi from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks. The spicy fermented cabbage made between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, was not inspected, the health district said. It was sold in quarter-gallon,...
Popculture
Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident
Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
nevadabusiness.com
Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
wchstv.com
Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
KOLO TV Reno
Inductive stoves gaining popularity
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. One more storm system will bring a chance of snow at all elevations Wednesday night into Thursday. The weather will dry out, but stay cold through the weekend into next week. Watch for slippery spots on roads, patchy pogonip, and very cold temperatures in the night and morning hours through next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years, but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
Sierra residents digging out from historic, early snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow in the Sierra is a common and welcome part of living above 5,000 ft. The series of storms hammering California has literally buried portions of homes and locals have to dig out just to get in. Cold storms started early and often, and...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 17, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning to deal with slick conditions. Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno are opening at 10 a.m. None of this affects online classes. It’s foggy out this morning north of Minden. Forecasters are...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
No shortage of snow in Sierra this ski season following storms
(KRON) — There’s no shortage of snow in the Sierra this ski season, but what's good for trails at the resorts has an opposite effect on the roads. "I 80 has multiple challenges that they have not seen in decades," said Tahoe expert, Kevin “Coop” Cooper. Getting to and from the mountains was a serious […]
mynews4.com
Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County emergency center downgrades readiness
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County is downgrading its emergency operations center to a state of “monitor and ready.”. Normal business hours are expected to resume today. County officials say they are monitoring the weather as a cold system moves into the area this week, followed by a milder period. They will also prepare for flooding, should the need arise.
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake Tahoe
With its stunning scenery and abundance of outdoor activities, Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for travelers of all kinds, including those with four-legged friends. Pet-friendly options in Lake Tahoe are plentiful, from luxurious resorts to cozy cabins. With a variety of amenities and activities for both you and your pet, everyone can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay, or a trail to explore, Lake Tahoe has something for every pet and pet owner. Read on for the seven best pet-friendly hotels in Lake Tahoe.
