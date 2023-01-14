Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Hart wrestling team takes first place at Fallen Bucks Invitational
Eight wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Hart Pirates to a 5-0 record and the championshihp at the Fallen Bucks Invitational tournament at Pine River. The Pirates opened the day with a 54-13 victory over Central Montcalm, then overwhelmed Coopersville, 50-25, in the second round. Next up was Mason County...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0
A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Briggs, Sydnor III lead Muskegon past Warren Lincoln in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Big Reds boy’s basketball team kept their perfect record intact on Saturday evening as they got by the Warren Lincoln Abes by a score of 50-45 at the Horatio Williams Foundation Freedom Classic played in Ferndale. Once again the Big Reds rode the offensive backs of Jordan...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk men get big win over Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks came up with a big win over Alpena Community College by a final score of 97-61. Injuries caused MCC to be without starters, Jacob May and Jacob Mueller, but the team...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna
If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
localsportsjournal.com
Larson, Jaramillo lead Kent City boys past Tri-County
– The Kent City boys basketball team continued to roll with its third win in a row on Friday evening. The Eagles cruised past Tri County, 67-46, in a CSAA win. The Eagles opened with an 18-13 edge in the first quarter. Their lead grew even further as they outscored Tri County 17-10 in the second stanza to roll into halftime ahead, 35-23.
localsportsjournal.com
Lumberjacks earn important win as midway point of the season hits
The midpoint of any season can seem like there’s still a long way to go to the postseason, especially in the United States Hockey League. With six teams currently competing for second place of the Eastern Conference, the Muskegon Lumberjacks know the pressure is on to start playing their best hockey as the chips begin to fall in place.
localsportsjournal.com
Decker scores 29 in Newaygo boys win over Morley Stanwood
The Newaygo Lions boys basketball team got by the Morley Stanwood Mohawks on Friday, 64-53, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Mohawks got off to a fast start and Newaygo had to play catchup ball for most of the evening. Newaygo trailed by three at the halftime break,...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon stays perfect with league victory over Zeeland West
The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia
SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic nips Western Michigan Christian in rivalry game
Muskegon Catholic and Western Michigan Christian renewed their fierce rivalry on the basketball court on Friday night. The rivals, who have competed against one another in several different leagues now find themselves doing battle as independents. On Friday, Chase Willer found himself wide open on an inbounds play with 33...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake boys remain perfect in OK Conference-Blue with win over Holland Christian
The Spring Lake Lakers boys basketball team continues to surprise folks in the OK-Blue as they went to Holland Christian on Friday and returned home with a 49-47 win over the Maroons. It was the sixth road game out of the seven games the Lakers have played this season. Things...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks cruise past Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks played their first conference game of the season Saturday afternoon and came away with a convincing 65-29 win over the Alpena Community College Lumberjacks in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. The Jayhawks took advantage of their ability to run the court and...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitaker scores 30 in Reeths-Puffer boys win over Wyoming
The Reeths-Puffer boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to put away Wyoming in an OK Conference-Green game on Friday. The Rockets came away with a 66-53 win. “It was a much-needed win and we had great energy and grit from our entire team,” said Coach Nathan Aardema.
localsportsjournal.com
Montague girls wrestling team have great results at Northview Invitational
The Montague girls wrestling team had a successful day at the Northview Invitational on Saturday. All four of the Lady Mat Cats fought their way to the finals. “We are starting to perform at a good time of the year,” said head coach Kristoffer Maddox. “We have high expectations at Montague, so it was great to see all four of our girls performing and putting on a great showing today”
localsportsjournal.com
Ashbaugh scores 20 to lead Grant girls past White Cloud
The Grant Tigers girls basketball team fought off a pesky White Cloud Indians team on Friday, surviving with a 44-32 win. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association at White Cloud. Neither team mustered up much offense in the opening eight minutes which saw White Cloud hold...
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey, Hicks lead Hart over Holton in hoops action
Holton’s girls basketball team traveled to Hart for Friday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division matchup and gave the Pirates all they could handle in the first half. The Pirates pulled away in the second half and rolled to their third straight win, 63-36. The Pirates contributed to...
Comments / 0