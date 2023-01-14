ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
wtatennis.com

Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova

MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
NBC Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
WHIO Dayton

Andrey Rublev beats Thiem in 1st round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Andrey Rublev beat wild-card entry Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Thiem, a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2020 and the U.S. Open winner the same year, missed much of 2021 due to injuries but has recovered from outside the top 350 last year to a place just inside the top 100. He was given a wild-card entry by tournament organizers.
atptour.com

Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne

Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
The Associated Press

Andreescu’s ‘Aha moment’ made Australian Open win possible

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago.
tennisuptodate.com

(VIDEO) Former two-time champion Azarenka on love for PSG shared with son Leo after Kenin win: "He wants to play for PSG, that's his dream"

Victoria Azarenka prevailed 6-4, 7-6 in her opener at the 2023 Australian Open and is the only former women's champion left in the draw after defeating another in Sofia Kenin. An interesting fact is Azarenka's love for PSG despite of course being Belarusian and living in Florida for many years, Azarenka wore a PSG training top to her post match press conference and was asked about supporting them.
atptour.com

The Associated Press

Bencic defeats Kasatkina in Adelaide International final

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Belinda Bencic beat Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International women’s title, her sixth on the WTA Tour. The 13th-ranked Swiss player took barely an hour to beat the eighth-ranked Kasatkina. Bencic converted five of her seven break points and...
tennisuptodate.com

tennisuptodate.com

