New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

No. 4 Men's Squash Sweeps No. 10 Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. – The No. 4 Yale men's squash team swept No. 10 Dartmouth, 9-0, at the Berry Squash Courts. The Bulldogs record improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Ivy League, while the Big Green fell to 4-4 overall and 0-2 in the Ivy. After falling to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Pearson Tabbed ECAC Co-Goaltender of the Week

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – — Luke Pearson of the Yale men's hockey team has been named the ECAC Co-Goaltender of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday, Jan. 16. Pearson has continued to emerge through the midway mark of the season. Last week, the Whitby, Ont. native, was 1-0-1 in between the pipes with a 4-1 win over RPI on Jan. 13 and then a scorelesss draw against Union on Jan. 14. He posted a .980 save percentage and had 49 saves over the two-game stretch.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

No. 5 Women's Squash Falls to No. 2 Harvard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 5 Yale women's squash team fell to No. 2 Harvard, 9-0, at the Brady Squash Center. The Bulldogs record fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Ivy League, while the Crimson improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Match Results.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

No. 4 Men's Squash Defeated By No. 1 Harvard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 4 men's squash team fell to No. 1 Harvard, 7-2, at the Brady Squash Center. The loss puts the Bulldogs 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Ivy League, while the Crimson improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Ivy. Match Results. Marwan...
HARVARD, MA
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Host Brown on MLK Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's basketball team begins an important stretch of three straight home games by hosting Brown on Monday. Tipoff at the John J. Lee Amphitheater is slated for 5 p.m. The Bulldogs are playing on MLK Day for the third straight season. In 2019-20...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Cornell Outscores Yale 94-82

ITHACA, N.Y. – Yale saw first-hand why Cornell is one of top offensive teams in the nation. The Big Red shot 51 percent from the field and made 13 three-pointers in a 94-82 victory over the Bulldogs at Newman Arena. Yale (11-6) had the lead for most of the...
ITHACA, NY
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Beat Brown; Walker Wins Beam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale gymnastics team had a successful home opener Sunday at Lee Amphitheater. In a nail-biting meet, the Bulldogs edged Brown by less than a point, 191.850 to 191.225. Senior Raegan Walker secured the balance beam title, while junior Sarah Wilson posted a score of 38.050 in all-around competition.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Battle to Victory Over RPI

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's hockey team defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), 4-1, at Ingalls Rink. With the win, the Bulldogs record improved to 3-10-3 overall and 2-8-1 in the ECAC, while the Engineers fell to 8-13-1 overall and 3-8-0 in the conference. How It Happened. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT

