Wrestling Observer Radio: Potential WWE sale, Vince & Stephanie timelines

Dave and Garrett discuss the potential WWE sale and how Vince McMahon became executive chairman again.

Dave Meltzer and I are back on Wrestling Observer Radio going over all the news in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter .

We discuss the following:

Why the rumor of Saudi Arabia as the WWE buyer was running wild Tuesday night

New possible buyers rumored like Tony and Shad Khan and Netflix

Why timing of this sale is key with media rights deals coming up

The timelines for the changes in WWE corporate

Morgan Stanley analysis on WWE SmackDown

Dave's 2022 year in numbers

AEW ratings and momentum

FTR taking time off

Power Slap and Dana White

