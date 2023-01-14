ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Observer Radio: Potential WWE sale, Vince & Stephanie timelines

By Garrett Gonzales
 2 days ago

Dave and Garrett discuss the potential WWE sale and how Vince McMahon became executive chairman again.

Dave Meltzer and I are back on Wrestling Observer Radio going over all the news in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter .

We discuss the following:

  • Why the rumor of Saudi Arabia as the WWE buyer was running wild Tuesday night
  • New possible buyers rumored like Tony and Shad Khan and Netflix
  • Why timing of this sale is key with media rights deals coming up
  • The timelines for the changes in WWE corporate
  • Morgan Stanley analysis on WWE SmackDown
  • Dave's 2022 year in numbers
  • AEW ratings and momentum
  • FTR taking time off
  • Power Slap and Dana White

