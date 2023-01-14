Wrestling Observer Radio: Potential WWE sale, Vince & Stephanie timelines
Dave and Garrett discuss the potential WWE sale and how Vince McMahon became executive chairman again.
Dave Meltzer and I are back on Wrestling Observer Radio going over all the news in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter .
We discuss the following:
- Why the rumor of Saudi Arabia as the WWE buyer was running wild Tuesday night
- New possible buyers rumored like Tony and Shad Khan and Netflix
- Why timing of this sale is key with media rights deals coming up
- The timelines for the changes in WWE corporate
- Morgan Stanley analysis on WWE SmackDown
- Dave's 2022 year in numbers
- AEW ratings and momentum
- FTR taking time off
- Power Slap and Dana White
