The senior transfer broke out for 23 points earlier this season against Portland State at the Phil Knight Legacy and followed it up with another impressive outside shooting performance against a Division I program from the Rose City. Smith made a career-high seven 3-pointers against the Pilots, finishing 9 of 13 from the field and 7 of 10 from behind the arc with 27 points. The seven 3-pointers are tied for third most in program history. Smith, who made five 3s and scored 23 points against the Vikings, rounded out his stat line with eight rebounds and five assists.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO