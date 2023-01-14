Read full article on original website
'The rim looks like an ocean.' Gonzaga's Malachi Smith splashes career-high seven 3's against Portland
Different members of Gonzaga’s backcourt stepped into the spotlight to help the Bulldogs win their past three West Coast Conference games. Malachi Smith gladly took on that role Saturday against Portland. The senior transfer did it in a different way than Rasir Bolton, Nolan Hickman and Julian Strawther, but...
Difference makers: Malachi Smith erupts for seven 3-pointers, 27 points in Gonzaga's rout of Portland
The senior transfer broke out for 23 points earlier this season against Portland State at the Phil Knight Legacy and followed it up with another impressive outside shooting performance against a Division I program from the Rose City. Smith made a career-high seven 3-pointers against the Pilots, finishing 9 of 13 from the field and 7 of 10 from behind the arc with 27 points. The seven 3-pointers are tied for third most in program history. Smith, who made five 3s and scored 23 points against the Vikings, rounded out his stat line with eight rebounds and five assists.
Teammates, coaches reflect on life of fallen Olympia baseball player
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The baseball community in Olympia is mourning the death of a baseball stand-out. The family of 16-year-old Solomon Gardner tells KING 5 the teen attempted suicide, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and then died three weeks later after contracting pneumonia. Gardner’s death is the...
Gonzaga drills 17 3-pointers in stress-free 115-75 rout over Portland
Gonzaga’s stirring comebacks, clutch 3-pointers and nail-biting finishes were thoroughly entertaining. But it’s also nice to play nearly flawless basketball from the opening tip, seize control and coast to the finish line with no worries about the outcome. Instead of fans perched on the edge of their seats,...
South Korean forward Jun Seok Yeo joins Gonzaga basketball team; will be eligible to play in 2023-24
Jun Seok Yeo, a forward from South Korea and the leading scorer at the 2021 U19 FIBA World Cup that featured ex-Zag Chet Holmgren and projected top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama, has joined the Bulldogs’ basketball program, the school announced Monday. The 20-year-old who most recently played at...
Report: Washington State expected to hire former NFL assistant, Eastern Washington standout Nick Edwards as receivers coach
PULLMAN – Nick Edwards, an NFL assistant who played and coached at Eastern Washington, is expected to become the new wide receivers coach at Washington State, according to a report Sunday evening from Bruce Feldman of Fox. Edwards became an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons in March 2022...
Who are the Washington County Athletes of the Week for Jan. 9-15?
Who are the Washington County high school athletes of the week for Jan. 9-15? Vote for one boy and one girl. Voting will close Thursday at noon. This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Who are the Washington County Athletes of the Week for Jan. 9-15?
Meet our Mid-Valley: Caleb Singleton is key to North Salem's football success
This is part of a weekly series introducing readers to individuals who are passionate about our Mid-Valley community. Caleb Singleton enjoys helping young athletes improve, and he played a key role this past fall in helping the North Salem football team achieve statewide success. In his second season as the...
