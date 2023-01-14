Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
tennisuptodate.com
"He's the one that is fit and healthy and playing the best tennis, but he has to go out and prove it": Henman believes Djokovic will win GOAT debate
Tim Henman clearly sees Novak Djokovic as the winner of the longstanding GOAT debate but it's on Djokovic to go out and prove it on the courts. Novak Djokovic is in the best position to end up as GOAT according to Henman as he's still playing at a very high level despite his age. Federer is retired and Nadal is dealing with a lot more physical issues with Djokovic giving the Serbian a clear edge in the race. Despite that, Henman thinks he has to prove it:
wtatennis.com
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
NBC Sports
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
Australian Open 2023 women's preview: Can Iga Swiatek continue to dominate?
Despite the retirement of Ash Barty and Serena Williams over the past year, the women's field at the Australian Open is stronger than ever. Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff continue to thrive. Ons Jabeur is getting closer and closer to her first Grand Slam title. Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari have staked their claim in the top 10 and aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou believes Djokovic will be affected by Australian Open deportation and is 'still far from his best'
Patrick Mouratoglou is certain that Djokovic will be affected by his deportation last year while also claiming he's far from his best tennis at the moment. Nobody is foolish to doubt Djokovic in Melbourne because he's been the best player in that arena in history. The Serbian will aim to win his 10th Australian Open in the next 14 days but Mouratoglou is certain that it might be his toughest one to date. It's understandable and there are some things that are not going in his favour like the injury.
atptour.com
Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence
Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal levels with Ivan Lendl in all time Men's Singles wins after Draper opener at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal sealed victory over a fatigued Jack Draper in his opener at the 2023 Australian Open and as well as sealing the feat of reaching the second round, he also leveled for all time Men's Singles wins in third. Jimmy Connors of course sits top of the table and...
Tennis-Australian Open 2023 prize money: how much do winners of men's, women's and doubles finals win?
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Along with offering a spot in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentive for would-be champions.
kalkinemedia.com
Djokovic set for eagerly anticipated Australian Open return
Novak Djokovic makes his eagerly anticipated return to the Australian Open on Tuesday and women's world number two Ons Jabeur will also launch her title bid. Serbia's Djokovic, one of the finest men's tennis players of all time, was deported on the eve of last year's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
Andrey Rublev beats Thiem in 1st round at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Andrey Rublev beat wild-card entry Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Thiem, a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2020 and the U.S. Open winner the same year, missed much of 2021 due to injuries but has recovered from outside the top 350 last year to a place just inside the top 100. He was given a wild-card entry by tournament organizers.
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Alissime survives 4-hour clash with compatriot Pospisil in Melbourne
Felix Auger-Aliassime had to work hard in his round one Australian Open match but he was able to defeat compatriot Vasek Pospisil 1-6 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 6-3. Auger-Aliassime entered this match very slowly as Pospisil took him by surprise. The older Canadian quickly piled up the game with some aggressive play that saw his flat groundstroke wreak havoc on Auger-Aliassime. The set ended 6-1 for Vasek after 37 minutes. Auger-Aliassime had only two winners and 10 unforced errors in that set.
