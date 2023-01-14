ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NASDAQ

Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal

Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
First Coast News

Yes, the required minimum distribution age for retirement account withdrawals is increasing to 73 in 2023

Retirees in the United States cannot keep retirement funds in their accounts indefinitely. Instead, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires seniors to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their traditional retirement savings accounts (such as 401Ks) each year, once they reach the mandatory age for making withdrawals. In 2019, a...
VIRGINIA STATE
techvisibility.com

You can now Grab The Income tax Refund within Walmart

This income tax season, specific shoppers could be walking-out out-of Walmart which have many within the cash. Toward Saturday, the firm revealed an alternate services that can help taxpayers “miss out the see” and assemble the tax refunds during the Walmart locations nationwide. This is how it really...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Tax tips for homeowners 2022: Tax credits and breaks

Homeownership comes with a lot of financial responsibility and a never-ending list of home improvement projects. But for anyone who pays a mortgage, the good news is that you can deduct several home expenses come tax time — especially if you itemize your taxes — or enjoy other tax breaks as a homeowner.
fordmuscle.com

Why You Should NOT Emissions Delete Your Diesel Truck

The first time I heard someone talk about an emissions delete diesel truck was at a welding shop in 2016. My coworker talked about how fast and how much better the truck ran after the “delete”. He was boasting about how his 2015 Denali hit 152 mph. Roughly two weeks later, he, myself, and my boss all went out for lunch and I could tell he was visibly upset. I asked him how the truck was running, which started a conversation that took a very bad turn. During the conversation, I learned that his Duramax had a catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, the torched engine was not the worst news for the one-year-old truck.
BBC

Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher

The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
WAFB.com

Report: Living expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month

(CNN) - The typical American spent an extra $371 last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to a report from Moody’s Analytics. The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up. At the inflation peak...
Leader Telegram

Asian shares slip as China says economy slowed further

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday after China reported its economy expanded at a 3% pace last year, less than half 2021′s rate. Tokyo advanced while most other regional markets declined. Investors are watching to see if Japan’s central bank will alter its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at minus 0.1% when it wraps up a policy meeting on Wednesday. U.S. futures fell after...
NBC Los Angeles

Europe Can Learn From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Spain's PM Says

The sweeping U.S. legislation was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Food Fraud Secretly Infiltrates Kitchens Across America — Here's How to Avoid It

The food in your kitchen cabinets may not be what it seems. "I guarantee you any time a product can be passed off as something more expensive, it will be. It's that simple," Larry Olmsted, author of "Real Food/Fake Food," told CNBC. Fraudsters motivated by economic gain secretly infiltrate the...

